5 Facts About Kuningan Dam, Which Was Recently Opened By Jokowi, Almost Failed To Build

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo, Tuesday (8/31/2021), inaugurated the operation of the dam in the village of Randusari, district of Cibeurem, regency of Kuningan, West Java. The dam will later operate to help irrigate 3,000 hectares of rice paddies, control flooding, increase water security, provide raw water and become a source of electricity. Behind its function, which is quite vital in West Java and parts of Central Java, it turns out that there is an interesting story about the dam which has been working for around 7 years with a budget of $ 513 billion. from Rp. Released from various sources on Wednesday (01/9), here are 5 interesting facts about the Kuningan Dam in the village of Randusari.

Planned since 1983 © Liputan6.com / Malandy Rizki Bayu Kencana Launching YouTube Info Pagi, the Kuningan Dam has been planned by the government of the Republic of Indonesia since the early 1980s. At that time, the government was keen to build various energy racks and food barns for the benefit of national security. Mentioned, in 1983 a number of experts began to conduct planning studies related to the construction of a dam in the Cisanggarung River area. It was not until 1984 that the master plan for the Kuningan Dam was completed, and experts continued to conduct research until 2010. Then, from 2011 to 2012, a number of these experts conducted a test model design, until a year later, in 2013, the signing of a construction contract was finally concluded as a concrete step to begin construction of the dam, which was originally called Cileweung Dam.

Almost failed to build Brass dam © 2021 Presidential Secretariat Youtube / editorial Merdeka.com Construction of the Kuningan Dam was reportedly stalled due to land issues, until the construction process was delayed for two years and only implemented in 2015. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Mochamad Basuki Hadimoeljono said some time ago that the delay in achieving development was due to Perhutani’s policy of converting land for dams. Even because of this policy, the Kuningan Dam is at risk of not being built. “Kuningan Dam laid the foundation stone for its construction in 2013, but after that it stopped and didn’t start until 2015 because there was a lot of Perhutani land here. At that time, the policy was replacement, so if we use 200 hectares here, we have to replace 200 hectares of land in the other area on the island of Java. You can imagine if the policy continues, there will be no development here, “he said during his visit. The policy, Basuki continued, was eventually changed by the government. Jokowi and JK are borrowed so that the development process can continue

Resident compensation was viral Residents of Kawungsari village, Kuningan who bought motorcycles after receiving compensation for the construction of the Kuningan dam © 2021 Kanal youtube Fokus Indosiar / editorial Merdeka.com In this large project, no less than 444 families had to be moved from the two villages that became the construction sites, namely the villages of Randusari and Kawungsari. During the process of distributing the compensations, residents went viral because they suddenly got rich by purchasing luxury vehicles directly. Based on the records, the average resident in both villages received compensation of Rp 200 million to the greater of Rp 1.5 billion. The money then bought back land in a new location for housing, and quite a few of them bought other amenities including luxury vehicles. Some even reach up to Rp 500 million.

Useful for Central Java © 2021 Presidential Secretariat Youtube / editorial Merdeka.com Meanwhile, during his inauguration on Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said that if the dam’s 25.9 million cubic meters of water capacity would flow continuously in several areas to central Java. Launched from ANTARA, Jokowi said that through the development of irrigation networks from primary canals, secondary canals, tertiary canals to the neighborhood, it could help meet the irrigation needs in the regency of Kuningan, the regency of Cirebon to the regency of Brebes in central Java. “With a capacity of 25.9 million cubic meters and will supply water continuously, providing irrigation water for 3,000 hectares of community rice fields in Kuningan Regency, Cirebon Regency and Regency of Brebes, “said Jokowi at the inauguration of the Kuningan dam accompanied by the Minister of Public Works. and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of State Secretariat Pratikno, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil, Regent of Kuningan Acep Purnama, and other relevant officials.

There is tourism potential President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of the Kuningan dam, Tuesday (8/31/2021) © 2021 Presidential Secretariat Youtube / editorial Merdeka.com Another fact of the presence of the Kuningan Dam is the opening of the local tourism sector in Kuningan Regency, West Java. According to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, its existence not far from residential areas can be planned to be managed as a place of attraction for visitors. He therefore stressed the need for a serious arrangement linked to this potential. “This dam also has the potential to increase the tourist area of ​​Kuningan as it is also not far from the residential areas, so we need to organize the area properly,” Minister Basuki said on Tuesday (8/31). Basuki added that in its beneficial function for two provinces (West Java and Central Java), the construction also involves cooperation between the Ministry of PUPR through the center of the Cimanuk-Cisanggarung river region and the upstream areas, namely the regency of Kuningan, province of West Java. and the area downstream from the Regency of Brebes. , Province of Central Java. Kuningan Dam was constructed by PT Wijaya Karya – PT Brantas Abipraya KSO as the implementing contractor, and was completed at the end of 2020. [nrd]

