Culinary union, Latin American community hit Laxalt on the position of infrastructure, ties to Trump





Former Nevada attorney general seeks Senate seat

by: David Charns

Posted: Aug 31, 2021 / 5:36 PM PDT / Updated: Aug 31, 2021 / 8:31 PM PDT

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Culinary Workers Union leaders Mi Familia Vota and elected officials on Tuesday called Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, saying voting for him was a vote for former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump endorsed Laxalt, who is running against Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

We know he doesn’t care about Nevada. He doesn’t care about anything, said Geoconda Argello-Kline, secretary-treasurer of the Culinary Workers Union, Local 226. The only thing he cares about is making Donald Trump happy.

Members of the Culinary Union and elected leaders of the Latin American community criticized Laxalt for his stance against the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

Laxalt told 8 News Now that he does not support the $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan because he said it would increase the country’s debt. Although details have not been released, the plan is expected to bring billions of dollars and new jobs to Nevada.

At the gate, Laxalt would attack something that will bring billions of dollars to this state, which will go to the children we have worked with, the Democratic Assem. Edgar Flores, from District 28, said.

Let us be very clear. I would have pushed to try and get a narrower bill that only included bridges, roads and tunnels, Laxalt told 8 News Now earlier this month of the infrastructure. What people really believe is infrastructure. This bill was a Christmas list of many other Washington Liberal wish lists and unfortunately we cannot afford it.

Laxalt, who worked as Trumps Nevada’s campaign chairman, said if he had been in the Senate when Republicans passed the president’s tax cuts, he would have voted yes. However, he stressed that he did not know the details of the law.

Adam Laxalt supported the great work President Trump has done in the Latino community, Jesus Marquez, former member of President Trump’s Hispanic National Advisory Council, said in a statement. Trump garnered Latino support by focusing on the needs of working American families, many of whom are proud and hardworking Latinos, and Laxalt was there from the start.

Laxalt is running for the Republican nomination against at least two other candidates. The primary elections will take place on Tuesday June 14, 2022. The winner of this race will face Cortez Masto.

Nevada is home to the fifth largest Latin American population by state in the country, according to a UCLA report. In the 2020 election, the Latin American community in Nevada voted for President Joe Biden against Trump by a margin of 3 to 1.

Laxalt, who became the country’s youngest attorney general in 2014, unsuccessfully ran in 2018 as a Republican against Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak. Laxalt’s grandfather is former Nevada Governor and US Senator Paul Laxalt.

