Modis phone call to Neeraj Chopra, Paralympic winners were also a gold medal politically

IThere is one thing Prime Minister Narendra Modi knows better than any other politician in India today and that is the art of optics, messaging and connection. With his very public phone calls to Olympic and Paralympic medalists, Modi serves a very important political purpose of reasserting himself as a Prime Minister who is like a “family elder” and far removed from the image of his predecessors. It’s almost like he’s trying to get past the ‘chacha Nehru’ vibe.

It’s not uncommon for politicians to associate with moments of glory and victory, whether it’s Indira Gandhi’s televised conversation with Rakesh Sharma or Sonia and Rahul Gandhi’s midnight jeep waving. the Habs after the T20 World Cup victory, but a leader rarely makes a public spectacle of defeat consolation like Modi after the hockey teams defeat in Tokyo.

These phone calls from Olympic women’s hockey team at Paralympic Gold medalist Sumit Antil are obviously orchestrated and intended entirely for public consumption, drawing criticism from critics and rivals of the PM. But it is that very touch, as melodramatic and manipulative as it may be, that endears Narendra Modi in the eyes of the voter, making him a spectacularly popular and distinct prime minister.

Criticizing Modi for his perspective, or expecting him to change is as futile in the context of Indian politics as it tries to make factors like caste and religion redundant. The voter loves Modi for his antics, and they know him. The Prime Minister gives plenty of ammunition to corner him, from poor policy formulations to inadequate governance and an intolerant majority party. But there is no point wasting time criticizing Modi’s flamboyant approach to connecting with voters or countering him or the BJP’s projection that he is a ‘PM-with-difference’.

Gold medal in “research”

If there was to be a competition for tailored messages and hard-hitting outreach, Modi just might win. The Indian women’s hockey team may not have won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics, but the Prime Minister was quick to call them.

Images of team members breaking down during the conversation with the Prime Minister went viral and were a powerful endorsement from the Modi-connect. Essentially, the message of the call was a “fatherly” PM encouraging the young team despite a loss, and the team feeling sufficiently connected and emotional to tear themselves apart. Most importantly, the PM consoles them and gently encourages them not to cry.

All calls with the medalists were carefully planned and executed. With Neeraj Chopra, who won a phenomenal gold medal in the javelin throw, Modi made a joke and say “panipat ne paani dikha diya», In reference to the hometown of the medalist.

Monday, PM calledParalympic gold medalist Sumit Antil to tell him how he had “overcome the difficulties” and “made the country proud”.

Modi’s BJP masters the art of social media, but is increasingly aware that other political actors are quickly catching up. The Prime Minister knows that a simple tweet, no matter how carefully crafted, will not set him apart from others, and therefore a publicly broadcast phone call does the trick.

The Prime Minister’s messages, more often than not, hit the nail on the head and do wonders for him covering the field elections from Gujarat to Tripura have shown me.

The PM “family”

Narendra Modi has very carefully cultivated this image which he now delights in, of being an “accessible” Prime Minister, far from the image of a “distant” leader who was only visible or heard during elections or important occasions like Independence Day. Modi projects himself as an elder in the family who talks to his people about a whole host of issues, including the most mundane.

His radio address Mann ki baat was the first step in this direction. In 2018, as the show wrapped up four years, I had analyzed the transcripts of all episodes so far to understand how effectively the PM had used the platform to send messages ranging from explanation from government policies to discussing summer vacation plans with children, festivals and everyday topics like yoga, weather and exam stress.

His addresses to the nation, especially during the first months of the pandemic, where he asked anxious people to knock utensils and light candles to scare off the coronavirus were all part of that paradigm. The same goes for her interactions with students on Teachers’ Day, or her book Examination of the warriors in which he trains students to deal with stress and pressure. The Prime Minister’s frequent videoconferences with beneficiaries of various social assistance schemes as well as the “Jan Andolan” campaigns are part of the same trope.

Essentially, Narendra Modi wants to be seen as if he reaches the homes of his constituents, engages with them and, in that sense, is part of them. It doesn’t matter if it can take the form of monologues or choreographed interactions. The focus and message of these activities are clear.

It also creates a stark contrast between him and his predecessors. Look at how quiet and measured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was. Even Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a powerful orator and poet, was otherwise a man of few words.

Modi reversed the idea of ​​a “distant” prime minister, diverting interactions with people from electoral speeches and official speeches at the Red Fort, to more routine matters. And for a PM with a “56 inch chest”, who doesn’t mind spitting division “kabristan-shamshan‘and the discourse of community citizenship, Modi is also careful to cultivate this image of a’ old sweet ‘.

We may be amused by his choreographed and completely unsubtle antics, but these are what hold him high, electorally, politically and most importantly, conveniently, when he wants to distract from issues like a struggling economy, exorbitant fuel prices. or a poorly managed pandemic.

Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

