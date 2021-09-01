The story of Coolie in Kuningan chatting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the terrace of the house during the vaccination





Report by Brass contributor Ahmad Ripai TRIBUNJABAR.ID, KUNINGAN – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo had the chance to visit Kampung Tonjong in Sangkanurip village, Cigandamekar district, Kuningan, Tuesday (8/31/2021). At that time, he reviewed the implementation of door-to-door vaccination. Indonesian President Joko Widodo was seen walking down the village lane and greeting locals sitting on the terrace. A number of residents looked surprised when they saw Jokowi walk past their house. “I didn’t expect Pak Jokowi to come directly to my house, usually I just watch it on TV, I’m really happy,” said Edi Priatno (34), a local resident. Edi said that after being vaccinated in the surrounding area, he had the opportunity to speak with President Jokowi and was asked about his personality as a citizen of a community that obeyed government regulations. Read also : The story of the driver Rudi Pedicab in Cirebon invited to discuss with the Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the vaccination against the Covid-19 “Earlier we discussed and we were asked what kind of work with Pak Jokowi, then we asked him how many children and what are his hopes for the future. I said yes, I work as a coolie, I have three children and I hope to send my children to the highest level possible, ”he said. Edi’s delight was felt by Ela, who admitted she was nervous when she had the first dose of the vaccination because Jokowi witnessed it firsthand. Read also : When Persib Bandung is ready to fight, Barito Putera is still busy looking for a village field in Kuningan. “I was nervous because I saw Pak Jokowi with my own eyes, so I was nervous. Then I was asked if I was sick and I was given some basic necessities,” said he declared. Meanwhile, Roni Sahroni as head of RT 21 RW 07 Dusun Kliwon, Kampung Tonjong explained that 15 people from his village had been vaccinated under President Jokowi’s direct observation.

