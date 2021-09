McCarthy threatens businesses that comply with January 6 inquiry phone recording requests

The select committee is investigating the violent attack on the Capitol and is trying to overturn last year’s election results, a committee spokesperson said in a statement, responding to McCarthy’s threat. We have asked companies not to destroy documents that could help answer the questions of the American people. The efforts of the committees will not be deterred by those who want to whitewash or cover up the events of January 6, or hamper our investigation.

Amid McCarthy’s complaint, congressional committees have routinely used the subpoena power to obtain data from private companies, including phone records, emails and other communications. The Jan.6 committee did not identify which communications it is seeking, but made it clear that members of Congress were among the potential targets, which would be a departure from past practices that panel members said. which they considered justified in this case.

Investigators on the Democratic-led committees are seeking a more complete picture of communications between then-President Donald Trump and members of Congress during the attack. McCarthy is among Republicans known to have spoken with Trump on January 6.

Republicans have previously criticized the investigation’s interest in telephone recordings as authoritarian overbreadth by Democrats. Although two anti-Trump Republican lawmakers, Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, sit on the select panel, most party members voted against the creation of the committees, and GOP senators voted against the creation of the committees. filibustering a bill that would have formed an independent commission to investigate the Capitol uprising.

If these companies comply with the Democratic order to hand over private information, they are breaking federal law and risk losing their ability to operate in the United States, McCarthy said in a statement Tuesday. If businesses still choose to violate federal law, a Republican majority will not forget and stand with Americans to hold them fully accountable under the law.

Schiff said Tuesday that McCarthy’s threat was based on a lie.

He is afraid. And I think her boss is scared, Schiff said on MSNBC. They did not want this commission and this select committee to go ahead. They certainly didn’t want this to go forward because it’s on a bipartisan basis, and they don’t want the country to know exactly what they were involved in.

And Kevin McCarthy lives to do whatever Trump wants. But he tries to threaten those companies, and it shows once again why this man, Kevin McCarthy, can never be allowed to approach the speakers bureau.

Kyle Cheney and Nicholas Wu contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/31/mccarthy-january-6-threaten-phone-records-requests-508166 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos