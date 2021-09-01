Asian stocks climb as traders assess growth prospects: markets close in





(Bloomberg) – Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as traders assessed the resilience of global recoveries to the delta virus variant and the outlook for a central bank stimulus. Yields on US, Australian and New Zealand sovereign debt climbed. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge hit the highest in more than a month, supported by Japan and a continued rebound in Chinese tech stocks on bets that the worst of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown could be passed. The S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and European futures were in the green. US stocks retreated slightly overnight after a record high amid mixed data, including lower consumer confidence and rising house prices. Treasuries fell, as did Australian and New Zealand government bonds. The hawkish comments by some European Central Bank officials have highlighted the prospect of reduced monetary policy support as economies recover from the pandemic. Global stocks are hovering around record highs, illustrating faith in the sustainability of the recovery from the pandemic. But a question is whether the pace of that rebound peaks due to the prospect of a less expansive stimulus and the spread of the delta strain. The latest Asian purchasing managers’ indices pointed to a contraction or moderation in the manufacturing sector. We were expecting growth and earnings to peak, James Leung, Asia-Pacific multi-asset manager at Barings Asset Management, told Bloomberg Television. We’ve moved a bit towards the more balanced, quality style of stocks that tend to do well in the next stage of economic growth, which is moderation. Elsewhere, oil hit around $ 69 a barrel ahead of an OPEC + meeting that could push production up. Here are some key events to watch out for this week: OPEC + meeting on production Wednesday Eurozone manufacturing PMI Wednesday US jobs report Friday For more market analysis, read our MLIV blog. Some of the main movements in the markets: Actions S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% at 1:08 p.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.1% Japanese Topix index rose 0.9% South Korea Kospi added 0.3% Australia S & P / ASX 200 slipped 0.3% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 0.6% Chinese Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.9% Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.7% The story continues Currencies Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1% Euro was at $ 1.1803 Japanese Yen was at 110.18 per dollar, down 0.2% Offshore Yuan was at 6. 4,577 per dollar, down 0.1% Obligations 10-year T-bill yield rose two basis points to 1.33% Australian 10-year yield jumped nine basis points to 1.24% Merchandise West Texas Intermediate crude was at $ 69 per barrel, up 0.7% Gold was at $ 1,815.63 per ounce, up 0.1% More stories like this are available at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business information. 2021 Bloomberg LP

