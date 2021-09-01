Kabul, Ankara, Kabul – World – Al-Ahram Weekly

Political reversals are among the strengths of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP); and the AKP government exposed them, once again, in Afghanistan. Only a week ago, no one would have questioned his determination to keep Turkish troops there rather than having them follow the rest of the outgoing NATO forces. This was especially true after securing – despite shrill cries from Turkish opposition quarters warning of yet another adventure in another war-torn country – the leading and prestigious role of airport guard Hamed Karazi. But then, after the suicide bombing at the airport that killed dozens of people, Ankara announced its decision to withdraw its troops, and on August 30 the last batch was on the return plane.

The next day, contrary to previous government assurances that Turkey would never close its doors to people fleeing the brutal, medieval scourge that took control of Kabul, Erdogan protested that Turkey would not become a “storehouse of” refugees ”for Afghan migrants. The statement sparked an outcry on social media. “It’s true, we have become the only refugee warehouse in the world. It’s true, we are building walls … But the doors are open! a Twitter user said. Few believe that once the wall is built by the government along the Turkish-Iranian border, the influx of refugees will stop. The wall, like the change in rhetoric, is intended to appease domestic public opinion and the AKP’s far-right allies in particular. Meanwhile, behind closed doors, the government has other plans.

According to opposition sources, the government is secretly and systematically working to implement a new strategy based on the premise that the Afghan refugee crisis is not a short-term phenomenon. As part of this strategy, the government-controlled press is responsible for creating a media and social climate conducive to the reception of refugees. This is crucial to pave the way for a likely EU approach to strike another deal modeled on the 2016 deal, whereby Turkey absorbs the influx of refugees away from the gates of the EU. Europe in exchange for billions of dollars in aid to help welcome them. Understandably, such plans would not go well with a public faltering under the current economic hardships and blaming refugees for the loss of jobs, and in an increasingly polarized and xenophobic atmosphere that has led to increasing and sometimes deadly attacks. against refugees as well as against minorities.

But Erdogan is unlikely to be dissuaded. He has a vision that includes leveraging Turkey as a power to be reckoned with in the geopolitical equations of Central Asia. Using the refugee crisis as a way to stay in the good graces of Europe would help; and some believe that showing a willingness to work with, reassure and maybe even support the Taliban wouldn’t hurt either. The chaotic withdrawal of the United States has left a vacuum too good for it to pass. If, for example, he concluded a cooperation agreement with the Taliban like the one he concluded with the Fayez Al-Sarraj government in Tripoli, he could add another country to those in which Turkish forces are deployed. The list includes Libya, Syria, Iraq, northern Cyprus, Qatar, Somalia and Azerbaijan.

Despite the bloody message delivered by the suicide bombing at Kabul airport, Erdogan seems optimistic. In remarks to reporters on the plane with him en route to Bosnia, he said that unlike other NATO members, Turkey will maintain its diplomatic mission in Kabul. Ankara was carefully evaluating its next steps in Afghanistan, he said, adding: “We are ready to provide all kinds of support for the unity and solidarity of Afghanistan as long as we receive the same approach from it. “. According to him, the statements and actions of the Taliban since the takeover of Kabul have been “moderate”, which should help this movement “to become a state and to rule a state”.

Following a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Erdogan’s office issued a statement that Turkey and Russia were studying recognition of the Taliban and establishing relations with them “gradually.” He said that Erdogan and Putin “had agreed to coordinate the relationship to be developed with the government that will be formed in Afghanistan in the coming period.”

Some sources added that Erdogan also plans to have his say over the form of the new government in Kabul, using his relations with Pakistan and Qatar, both close to the Taliban, to this end.

Western commentators have made no secret of their concern over these developments. They fear that Erdogan’s support for the Taliban could harm the foundations of the Turkish republic which is eagerly awaiting its centenary in 2023. They also worry about the regional impacts in the short and long term, given that the events in Kabul have already triggered earthquakes with potentially destabilizing effects. Erdogan’s thinly veiled enthusiasm for Afghanistan’s openness should already sound the alarm among NATO countries, especially those bordering the Mediterranean. As a topical commentary put it: “An unspoken green light from Ankara would give extremists a shortcut to target places where attacks were once rare or non-existent. “

* A print version of this article appears in the September 2, 2021 edition of Al-Ahram Weekly

