Brexit shortage: Ian McConnell: Will anything make Boris Johnson see and tackle some sad mess?

It is difficult at this point to conceive of anything that could cause the timid Johnson administration to take the necessary steps to alleviate a UK supply chain crisis firmly entrenched in Brexit madness and exacerbated by the pandemic.

As the days go by, warnings from business leaders multiply and the negative impact on the economy of this artisanal mess and the misfortunes that flow from it becomes more and more evident.

Andrew Sentance, a former member of the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee, observed last week that “now that the lockdown has been relaxed we are seeing a more accurate reflection of the impact of Brexit and the problems that accumulated before the pandemic ”. He warned that labor and material shortages were the most acute in decades.

Richard Walker, managing director of food retailer Iceland, has in recent days underlined his belief that Brexit is responsible for supply chain problems. Mr Walker also hammered home his view that it was a “self-inflicted injury”, signaling the “failure of the UK government to appreciate the importance” of heavy truck drivers and the work they do. they accomplish.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Amid very British chaos, Johnson’s cabinet should listen but not the bizarre Brexiter tale

Mr Walker proposed a solution – calling for heavy truck drivers to be added to the UK’s list of exempt skilled workers to allow the recruitment of people from abroad.

Before Brexit, of course, truck drivers across the EU were free to come and work in the UK, without paperwork. They have long been a crucial part of the industry’s workforce. Many have returned to their home countries or left the UK for other EU member states. Some of these decisions were triggered primarily by the pandemic and others by Brexit. However, a key point is that many EU workers in road transport and a range of other sectors have left the UK and have not returned.

The Road Haulage Association has estimated the shortage of heavy truck drivers in the UK at over 100,000 and has highlighted the major role Brexit plays. He called for heavy truck drivers to be added to the government’s list of skilled worker shortage occupations.

The response of Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps and his counterparts from the Department of Work and Pensions, Thérèse Coffey, and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, George Eustice, to the concerns of the The logistics industry, expressed by the RHA and key industry players in an open letter, was dismal.

Ministers responded: ‘A large number of EU nationals have settlement or pre-established status in the UK and continue to be a significant part of the truck driving workforce. . But for the future workforce we will need to train people residing in the UK instead of specifically providing visas for this group of workers. ”

As the situation deteriorates rapidly, the UK government still refuses to take urgent action. Any kind of meaningful intervention is conspicuous by its absence.

And it is impossible to see anything other than the political and ideological stubbornness behind this astounding inaction.

The issues are clear. They are not going to go away, given the difficult Brexit decision. And other short-term challenges related to self-isolation amid the coronavirus crisis have exacerbated the woe. However, simple and sensible steps that could be taken to alleviate the emergency are facing the Johnson administration.

The UK’s economic recovery is significantly hampered by the Conservative government’s post-Brexit crackdown on immigration from EU countries. He is also hampered by the Johnson administration’s decisions to maximize trade friction with the EU by refusing to stay in the single market after Brexit and, for reasons it is well aware of, being determined not to accept. regulatory alignment. Recognizing these two mistakes would be a good start in trying to limit the damage.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: weekday lunchtime bares Glasgow’s challenges

A survey released last week by the Confederation of British Industry showed that inventory levels relative to expected sales reached record levels in the UK retail and distribution sectors last month. Comparable data dates back to 1983, when the CBI’s survey of distribution occupations began. The latest survey also showed an acceleration in the decline in imports.

Alpesh Paleja, Chief Economist of CBI, said: “There are signs of still biting operational challenges, with inventory levels hitting new record highs and import penetration declining. The disruption is exacerbated by persistent labor shortages, with many retailers dependent on young employees currently awaiting their jab. ”

Of course, the damaging and embarrassing problems in the UK supply chain extend far beyond the admittedly enormous misfortune of the shortage of truck drivers, to the food production sector.

The Scottish food and drink industry highlighted the extent of its ‘recruitment crisis’ last week, after Brexit and in the midst of the pandemic.

In a joint letter to the Scottish and UK governments, key industry players warned of “reduced production, reduced growth and ambition, and failure to fulfill customer and consumer orders” amid the crisis work.

They said: ‘Both Brexit and the pandemic have accelerated existing pressures on labor availability. We have now reached a crisis point jeopardizing the growth, viability and security of many Scottish businesses, with repercussions for consumers. ”

This letter was signed by David Thomson of FDF (Food & Drink Federation) Scotland, James Withers of Scotland Food & Drink, Scott Walker of NFUS (National Farmers Union Scotland) and Alasdair Smith of Scottish Bakers. The other signatories were Peter Cook of Opportunity North East, Martin Morgan of the Scottish Association of Meat Wholesalers, Jimmy Buchan of the Scottish Seafood Alliance and Colin Smith of the Scottish Wholesale Association.

They said: “It is now clear that many people who would traditionally have been attracted to work in the food industry from abroad can no longer do so. Online and delivery companies have also recruited workers during the pandemic and there are no signs of a return to the industry. ”

The difficulty of recruiting workers from overseas is clearly an issue for the Johnson administration, rather than the Scottish government, as it stems from the stupid crackdown on immigration.

The British Poultry Council last month blamed chicken shortages, which forced the temporary closure of dozens of Nando restaurants, firmly on the doorstep of Brexit. The same goes for Avara Foods, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of chicken to the supermarket and foodservice sectors.

Avara Foods said: ‘Our concern is to recruit and fill vacancies when the UK workforce has been severely depleted following Brexit – this is putting stress on UK supply chains in several sectors.

Steve Murrells, chief executive of the cooperative group, recently told The Times that food shortages “are at a worse level than at any time I’ve seen”, blaming “Brexit and the problems caused by Covid”.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Paris metro poster for British slapstick prank evokes Brexit metaphor

It is often quite confusing to see the UK government’s refusal to address, or even acknowledge, the problems it has caused to the country, businesses and households.

Meanwhile, the UK hotel sector is also severely hampered as it tries to recover from the huge blow of the pandemic due to skills and labor shortages, resulting mainly from a shortage of workers of the EU, which in recent years and decades have played such an important role in the success of this industry.

Engineering is one of the other key sectors affected by skills and labor shortages.

Paul Sheerin, managing director of industry body Scottish Engineering, said last week: “Problems of skills availability are coming back surprisingly quickly and a lack of skills readily available in EU countries. [is] cited as a contributor to this deficit.

It should be clear to what extent allowing an easy return of workers from the EU to the UK could at least help alleviate the terrible supply chain mess and, crucially, also boost the prospects for economic recovery. from the United Kingdom. Steps to facilitate this would also be of great help to a range of other crucial sectors of the UK economy, some of which have been wiped out by the pandemic.

Such a sensible about-face on immigration would obviously contribute in turn to reducing the damage to the standard of living.

Unfortunately, the Johnson administration does not seem interested in doing so. He prefers to stick to a sinister ideology that is already doing a lot of damage.