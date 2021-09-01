PM Modi wants Infra project list delayed due to court and NGT orders, and loss to Exchequer





Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba to lead an elaborate exercise with ministries to identify the decisions of various courts and the National Green Court (NGT) that are delaying infrastructure projects, prepare a list of all these delayed projects and losses incurred. at the chessboard. The prime minister’s instructions came at a review meeting called on August 25, the minutes of which were reviewed by News18. Four ministries were responsible for coordinating the exercise under the supervision of the Secretary to the Cabinet. It is not yet clear what the government plans to do once the exercise is over, but the high-level intervention of the Prime Minister and the involvement of the Ministry of Law at the same time indicate that a coordinated legal approach could. be followed to remove bottlenecks in a plethora of such infrastructure. projects. The ministries of environment, forests and climate change, railways and road transport and highways, in consultation with the ministry of law and justice, should identify the decisions of honest courts, NGT, etc. ., related to the acquisition of land, forests or other permits, etc. infrastructure projects. The Cabinet Secretary should monitor this exercise. A list of projects delayed due to such court rulings and orders, including losses suffered by the public treasury, may also be prepared and adhered to by the secretary to the cabinet, say the minutes of the meeting chaired by the prime minister. At the same meeting, the Prime Minister also asked the Cabinet Secretary to prepare a list within a week of the projects delayed due to various authorities and government officials and to identify them. The Cabinet Secretary should prepare a list of projects that are significantly delayed and identify the authorities, agencies or officials responsible for the delay. The list can be delivered within one week, specifies the minutes of the meeting. A press release issued after the August 25 meeting by the prime minister’s office said in a line that the prime minister stressed the importance of on-time completion of eight projects that were reviewed that day. PM disturbed by delayed projects On August 25, the prime minister was reportedly upset by the delay of the prestigious Western Dedicated Freight Corridor project and targets were set for the governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat to complete the project. On August 25, the Prime Minister also requested the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to start works on the Delhi Urban Extension Road by September 15, 2021. The ministry is expected to start work in mission mode and complete the project before August 15, 2023 in the light of Amrut. Mahotsava (75 years of independence), led the PM, according to the minutes. In the recent past, Prime Minister Modi has been disturbed by delays in infrastructure projects and losses caused by escalating costs. At a meeting in February this year, he asked the cabinet secretary to prepare a methodology for operationalizing phased infrastructure projects as they were ready, rather than waiting for completion. of all the work. The Prime Minister then said that all infrastructure projects should be redesigned to take a pragmatic and commercial approach. Modi had also earlier requested that regular reports on delayed projects be sent to PMO and that these projects be expedited by states. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

