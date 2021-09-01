PML-N warns of unrest if Cantt’s board election rigged – Journal





LAHORE: The PML-N called on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to announce the results of the cantonment council elections on polling day and threatened to start an unrest if the government attempted to rig the ballot.

The cantonment council polls take place on September 12 and the government announced that the result would be announced five days later, on September 17.

The results of the cantonment council elections are expected to be announced on polling day and polling time should be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m., PML-N chief Saad Rafique said on Tuesday in a statement. press conference at the party secretariat in Model Town.

He was surrounded by former President of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Provincial Secretary for Information Azma Bokhari.

Rafique said the PML-N had raised a written objection to the voting plan, but had not yet received any response from the ECP.

He alleged that the government headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan had already planned to rig the cantonment council polls in various towns in the province, handing over the task to the governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Sarwar.

He alleged that the prime minister recently visited the governor’s house and met with two independent candidates from the Walton Cantonment Board, after which they joined the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

We posted a photo of this meeting on social media. Lahore police and the district administration were also ordered to pick up PML-N activists a day or two before the elections. In addition, assignments and transfers of government officials are also ordered to influence the elections. PTI senator also distributes money [among the candidates] in Walton cantonment, he said and urged the ECP to take this into account.

We will not allow rigging before or after the ballot. If the government does, we will take to the streets, he warned and said there should be no abuse of state institutions.

Ayaz Sadiq said PML-N workers were ready to get agitated if the rigging was committed. He claimed that the PML-N was in a position to win the cantonment council elections comprehensively, demanding that the ECP take action against those who violate the electoral code.

Meanwhile, opposition leader in the Punjabi Assembly Hamza Shehbaz has said that the bureaucratic reshuffle from time to time shows the ineffectiveness of the Buzdar administration.

In the past three years, four home secretaries, six IGPs, five senior secretaries, eight irrigation secretaries, three information secretaries, 11 higher education secretaries and six specialist health care secretaries have been changed. , demonstrating a total incompetence of the administration of Buzdar, he declared. and added that the plan to rule Punjab from Islamabad had seriously failed.

Posted in Dawn, September 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1643791/pml-n-warns-of-agitation-if-cantt-boards-election-rigged The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos