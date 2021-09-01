Prime Minister Modi Calls Himanta Biswa Sarma As Assam Flood Situation Worsens | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: The death toll in the ongoing flood wave in Assam has risen to three, all of them children, in the past 24 hours. The number of those affected also climbed to 5.7 lakh, of which more than 1.4 lakh are children on Tuesday, as the situation worsened above normal and severe in many parts of the state. .

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and provided an update on the situation in the morning. Modi tweeted, spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and provided an update on the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Center to help alleviate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those who live in the affected areas.

While two children drowned on Monday in Morigaon and Barpeta districts, a child suffered the same fate on Tuesday in Morigaon district.

In the past 24 hours, the number of people affected has increased by more than two lakh. According to the state disaster management authority, 22 districts have been affected by flooding. The district of Nalbari is the most affected, where more than 1.2 lakh of people have been affected.

More than 4,000 people have been forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in 26 temporary shelters set up by the government. More than 600 detainees are children. More than 39,000 hectares of cultivated area have been inundated.

The Central Water Commission (CWC), in its morning flood bulletin, said that due to the relentless rains, the Brahmaputra flows above normal to severe flooding situations in the districts of Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Goalpara, Kamrup and Dhubri.

The CWC also said that several tributaries of the Brahmaputra Beki to Barpeta, the Jia-Bharali River to Sonitpur, the Dikhow River to Sibsagar, the Sankosh River to Dhubri, Subansiri to Lakimpur, the South Dhansiri River to Golaghat, from Gaurang to Kokrajhar and from Puthimari in Kamrup districts flow above normal to severe flooding situations.

