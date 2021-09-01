Kabul Fell Because of “Kleptocratic Leadership” Stop Blaming Us: Pakistan Envoy Writes to US Congressman | World news





Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan has criticized US Congressman Michael G Waltz for writing to President Joe Biden asking for sanctions on Pakistan for his alleged support for the Taliban and said the United States United should stop blaming Pakistan for the fall of Kabul. If Pakistan’s “military strategy” was somehow a factor responsible for the defeat of the 300,000-strong Afghan army, which the United States had trained for so many years, then the US assessment that the Afghan army lost morale does not keep up, wrote the ambassador. The fall of Kabul proved the futility of US investment in the country, he wrote.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan drew global criticism after saying that the Taliban is not military attire that his army (in Pakistan) can hunt them down. After the fall of Kabul, Pakistani ministers also spoke with their counterparts from other countries on the issue of supporting Afghanistan at this crucial time.

Islamabad “fears” an increase in violence along the Afghan-Pakistan border, here’s why

Congressman Michael G Waltz mentioned the Pak-Taliban conduit and called for US sanction from Pakistan. “… I ask your administration to also consider sanctioning Pakistan unless it changes course and makes more effort to prevent the Taliban from using their border region to regroup between the firefights. Waltz wrote to Biden in August.

Asad Majeed Khan’s response came in this context where he, in turn, blamed the United States for the fall of Kabul.

“The claim that Pakistan’s military strategy was somehow the deciding factor in the defeat of the 300,000 Afghan national defense and security forces – trained and equipped at a cost of at least $ 83 billion to the taxpayer American – does not square with the US government’s assessment of the declining morale, desertions and ghost soldiers that have long plagued the ANDSF, “he wrote.

Pakistan has always said it has no favorites in Afghanistan and will work with any government in the country. Pakistan has also joined the United States, China, Russia “explicitly opposes any effort to impose a government by force” in Kabul, Khan wrote in his scathing letter.

“The rapid collapse of the Afghan government has, at best, proved the futility of investing more effort and money in the search for a military solution to a political problem,” Khan wrote.

Khan wrote that while the fall of Afghanistan was sudden and shocking, it was not at all surprising as the Afghan government had been steadily losing territory for years. “… demoralized soldiers are not fighting for a corrupt and kleptocratic leadership that will rush at the first sign of trouble,” Khan said, adding that Pakistan has its embassy in Kabul and will keep its doors and borders open. to the Afghan people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/kabul-fell-because-of-kleptocratic-leadership-stop-blaming-us-pakistan-envoy-writes-to-us-congressman-101630466328618.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos