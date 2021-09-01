Turkey celebrates 99th Victory Day





ANKARA, Turkey (AA) Turkey celebrated the 99th anniversary of Victory Day on Monday, which commemorates the resounding defeat of Greek forces at Turkish hands at the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with senior government and military officials as well as opposition leaders laid a wreath at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of the founder of the republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital Ankara. We are increasing the deterrence of the Turkish armed forces, which is the apple of the eye of our nations, in all areas with measures taken in the defense industry, Erdogan wrote in Anitkabir’s memorial book. He also wrote: Through the reforms we have implemented in the areas of democracy, justice, rights and freedoms, we are strengthening the link between the nation and the Republic. We are bringing Turkey to a bright future in accordance with the goals you have set for us, said the Turkish President while affirming that the country is in good hands. Earlier, Erdogan also issued a statement to mark Victory Day. We are delighted to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Great Victory, one of the cornerstones of our glorious centuries-old history. I mark the honor of August 30, the day of victory for our nation, Turkish Cypriots and our citizens living in various countries of the world, Erdogan said in a written message. Noting that August 30 is one of the most critical turning points in the country’s history, Erdogan said: The spirit, belief and will that inspired the Great Victory shapes the direction of our nation today, just like 99 years ago. . Turkey will continue to defend the rights of the oppressed against the oppressors and fight for peace, justice and freedom all over the world, he added. Similar Items December 23, 2020

