Approval of the operating rules of the South Punjab Secretariat – Pakistan





LAHORE: As promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Punjab has taken concrete steps to address the problems of people in the south of the province, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Buzdar said the meeting approved amendments to the 2011 Punjab government rules of conduct, allowing the southern bureaucracy to resolve peoples’ issues locally. .

The amendments clearly defined the powers of the Southern Punjab Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), secretaries and departments. The south side, the CM said, would include Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Khanewal, Layyah, Lodhran, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Vehari.

Flanked by representatives of the region, including Provincial Minister of Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht and Minister of Livestock Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, the CM reminded the media: Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised that the southern province of Punjab was also doing part of the PTI manifesto. Today, concrete steps have been taken in this direction.

CM says 17 departments are moved south; ACS will have the power to transfer BPS-17 agents

Expanding on the amendments, he said 17 departments were moved south and secretaries would be fully administratively empowered and ACS (southern Punjab) was given the power to transfer rank officers. 17. It has also been given the authority to approve budgets and provide funds to commissioners, deputy commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The ACS is empowered to write confidential annual reports of the secretaries, who will have all the powers of promotions, transfers and recruitments given to their counterparts in the north of the province. Heads of autonomous bodies, councils, authorities and businesses will be accountable to the secretaries, he added. A 33% budget, amounting to Rs 190 billion, has been set aside for the south.

Responding to a question on public order, the CM said the government had solved cases of heinous crimes. I gave instructions to the police after learning of such cases and some police officers were also dismissed from their posts, he said.

The approval of the operating rules of the southern Punjab secretariat was a historic step in resolving the grassroots issues and the public will not have to travel to Lahore for this purpose. Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon lay the foundation stone for the southern secretariat in Bahawalpur, he added.

Mr Bakht said they were working day and night to formulate the rules of the company, adding that this step would remove deprivation and public issues would be solved at their doorstep.

Earlier, the 47th provincial cabinet meeting approved changes to company rules. The South Punjab Secretariat will consist of three divisions, 11 districts and 17 government departments with full administrative authority over ACS and South Punjab secretaries.

The meeting also approved the outsourcing of government nursing / guest houses. The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab would be allowed to give the government rest / guest houses on a 20-year lease with the option of a 10-year extension.

The cabinet also approved the creation of the Punjab Commission for Illegal Housing Companies headed by retired judge Azmat Saeed. The issues relating to the issuance of certificates of fitness for transport vehicles were approved as well as the decision to amend the Punjab Pension Fund and the Punjab General Provident Investment Fund Law.

Posted in Dawn, September 1, 2021

