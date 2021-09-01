Prime Minister Modi to virtually address frontline Himachal workers on September 6: The Tribune India





Tribune press service Shimla, August 31 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address frontline workers in the state on September 6 on achieving the goal of 100% first-dose vaccination coverage of the eligible population, the first by a state in the country to this day. Start the cleaning cycle for the excluded: CM All deputy commissioners are expected to launch a special mop-up campaign to vaccinate the remaining people. Special attention should be given to identifying difficult pockets such as Bara Bhangal in Kangra, Malana in Kullu and Dodra Kwar in Shimla so that all excluded people can be identified and vaccinated. – Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Minister “Himachal Pradesh has achieved the distinction of achieving the goal of 100% of the first dose of vaccine for the population aged 18 and over. The Prime Minister congratulated the frontline workers and the people of the state for this achievement, ”said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while chairing a virtual meeting with all deputy commissioners, SP, CMO, directors of medical schools, medical superintendents, SDMs and BDOs by today. He said the government would provide vaccines to the remaining people in the Bara Bhangal area in Kangra district and that a special state helicopter sortie would be carried out for this purpose. He said 90 LED screens will be installed at the district, sub-division and block levels, in addition to other important locations so that people can participate in this mega event. He added that health workers would interact with the prime minister and share their views on success. Thakur said all deputy commissioners should launch a special mop-up campaign to vaccinate the remaining people. “Special attention should be given to identifying difficult pockets such as Bara Bhangal in Kangra, Malana in Kullu and Dodra Kwar in Shimla so that all excluded people can be identified and vaccinated,” he added. Thakur said arrangements would be made for people at the venue where the event would be screened in accordance with strict Covid guidelines. He added that the involvement of the local MP, people already vaccinated and representatives of the public would also be ensured to make the event a success. Chief Secretary Ram Subhag has asked relevant officers to ensure that all people are vaccinated by September 4. He added that the state had maintained the goal of zero vaccine wastage, which should be emphasized. Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda said: “I congratulate Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal and their entire team for this proud achievement. I also salute the people of Himachal who played their part in this decisive fight to defeat the coronavirus and gave a message to the world that every goal can be made possible through cooperation, ”Nadda said in a press note.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/himachal/pm-modi-to-virtually-address-himachal-frontline-workers-on-sept-6-304825 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos