Shehbaz’s words stir up political debate – Journal





The PML-N expresses the opinion of party presidents on the national government and its personal timetable for PPP matters, calls it an attempt to remain relevant. PTI sees him as opposition leaders try to save his skin

ISLAMABAD: Comments by Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharifs about forming a national government amid speculation about the possibility of early general elections sparked political debate in the country .

In a startling reaction, the PML-N called the party chairman’s opinions fleeting remarks based on his personal opinion of a post-election scenario.

While questioning its timeline, the other opposition party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), described the statement as clear proof that the Pakistan Democratic Movement no longer exists. The PPP believed it was an effort by the leader of the PML-N to keep himself politically alive.

In addition, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ridiculed the PML-N leader for his comments, with Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry saying Mr. Sharifs of a national government was an attempt to save his own skin.

In what appears to be a damage control measure, PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday released a statement clarifying that the party chairman during his meeting with journalists in Karachi on Monday had done so. a passing remark based on his personal opinion.

PML-N Chairman and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, made a passing remark that if the Pakistani people, by the grace of Almighty God, give the PML-N the responsibility to govern again after the next election, in his opinion, that would not bother him. calling on other political parties, except the PTI, to help resolve the massive crisis created by Imran Khan’s government during their disastrous tenure in government, Aurangzeb said in a brief statement.

Any piece of information released by any news outlet stating otherwise is a misrepresentation of what the PML-N chairman said, she added.

In a frank conversation with reporters on the final leg of his three-day visit to Karachi, Sharif said the solution to domestic issues ranging from foreign policy to the economy and political uncertainty to the rapid erosion of space for genuine democratic forces, demanded a national government of consensus.

Frankly, I’m telling you that sometimes when I look at these huge issues and challenges, I’m convinced it’s not possible for one party. [to fix them], he said, adding: We need collective wisdom. It takes collective efforts. That’s why I think we should have a national government in place to sort out these huge tasks. I don’t know what the exact form of this idea would be and the right timing can make things clearer but for me it is crucial. Even if we [PML-N] winning the majority, we cannot fix it alone.

When asked how the opinion expressed by a party chairman in his media speech could be considered personal opinion, a PML-N official, on condition of anonymity, said that since the question of the national government had never been discussed party forum, Mr. Sharifs’ remarks could not be taken as the party’s position.

Mr. Sharif, who is known for his policy of reconciliation unlike his older brother Nawaz Sharif, made the remarks only a day after the PDM power show in Karachi where opposition leaders, including the PDM chairman, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had taken a firm stand against the present. government of the PTI and vowed to overthrow it through street power.

Political pundits say PML-N presidents’ statement reinforced the predominance of two narratives within the party that came under scrutiny in recent polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir when the entire party election campaign was led by Maryam Nawaz while Mr. Sharif stayed away from public meetings.

Later, at a press conference last month, Ms Aurangzeb refuted reports of the existence of two accounts in the party, calling the reports part of the campaign planned by the government to distract people’s attention. real problems. I want to say it in categorical terms that there is only one narrative in the PML-N which is Vote Ko Izzat Do (respect the vote) and the supremacy of the law and the constitution. This is the story of Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and all the voters and workers of the PML-N, she said.

Apparently referring to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and other ministers claiming that the Sharif brothers are pursuing different narratives, Aurangzeb claimed that such reports were passed on to the media by members of the government immediately after the thefts were stolen. July 25 elections at AJK. The PML-N had and will continue to have a singular, cohesive and united narrative that binds each of its leaders, members, workers, voters and supporters under a single ideology, she said.

Posted in Dawn, September 1, 2021

