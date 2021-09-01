Trump, others are wrong about American equipment left to the Taliban





The Taliban seized both political power and significant US-supplied firepower in their lightning-strike takeover of Afghanistan, retrieving weapons, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from the Afghan forces who surrendered them.

But the equipment the Taliban obtained is not worth the $ 80 billion or more claimed this week by social media users and politicians, including Senator Marsha Blackburn, Representative Lauren Boebert and former President Donald Trump. .

While the United States has spent $ 83 billion to develop and support the Afghan security forces since 2001, most of it has not been spent on equipment. Nor will the Taliban be able to use every piece of American equipment that has been supplied to Afghanistan for two decades.

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

ALLEGATION: Taliban fighters now own US military equipment worth between $ 80 billion and $ 85 billion.

THE FACTS: These numbers are dramatically inflated, according to reports from the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of Afghanistan, or SIGAR, which oversees U.S. taxpayer dollars spent on the conflict.

In the last days of August, as US troops completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, social media users began claiming that “the Taliban’s new arsenal was worth up to $ 85 billion. Trump amplified the lie in a statement Monday, writing that ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be returned to the United States immediately, and that includes every penny of the $ 85 billion cost.

Their figure of $ 85 billion resembles a figure in a July 30 quarterly report from SIGAR, which pointed out that the United States has invested around $ 83 billion to build, train and equip the Afghan security forces since 2001.

Yet that funding included compensation for troops, training, operations and infrastructure as well as equipment and transportation over two decades, according to SIGAR reports and Dan Grazier, defense policy analyst at Project on Government Oversight.

We have spent over $ 80 billion in aid to the Afghan security forces, Grazier said. But that’s not all the equipment costs.

The story continues

In fact, only about $ 18 billion of that was spent on equipping Afghan forces between 2002 and 2018, according to a SIGAR report from June 2019.

Another estimate from a 2017 Government Accountability Office report found that about 29% of dollars spent on Afghan security forces between 2005 and 2016 funded equipment and transportation. The transportation funding included equipment as well as contracted pilots and planes for the transportation of officials to meetings.

If this percentage were to hold over the entire two-decade period, it would mean that the United States has spent about $ 24 billion on equipment and transport for Afghan forces since 2001.

But even if that were true, much of the military equipment would be obsolete after years of use, according to Grazier. What’s more, US troops have already scrapped unwanted equipment and recently disabled dozens of Humvees and planes so they can no longer be used, according to Naval General Frank McKenzie, chief of US Central Command.

While no one knows the exact value of the US-supplied Afghan equipment the Taliban obtained, defense officials confirmed it was important.

___

This is part of PA efforts to tackle widely shared disinformation, including working with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to the deceptive content circulating online. Learn more about fact checking at AP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/fact-focus-trump-others-wrong-223416846.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos