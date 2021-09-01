Over 300 electoral candidates in 42 constituencies of the six cantonment councils of Karachi – Pakistan





KARACHI: More than 300 candidates, mostly presented by six major parties, are expected to run in the upcoming local elections in six cantonment councils in Karachi, where nearly half a million voters are said to vote on September 12.

With 42 wards in the six cantonment councils Clifton, Malir, Faisal, Karachi, Korangi and Manora in the metropolis, around 451,000 voters would elect their representatives from different political parties.

In terms of area and population, the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) is the city’s largest cantonment with a population of 305,938, 10 wards and 190,280 registered voters.

The Faisal Cantonment Council (CBF) is the second largest cantonment with a population of 296,469 people, 10 districts and 159,983 registered voters.

Likewise, the Cantonment Council of Malir also has 10 districts with a population of 139,052 including 33,895 registered voters. The cantonment councils of Karachi and Korangi have five wards each with a population of 68,877 and 57,745 people, respectively.

The ballot will take place on September 12; most candidates belong to six major political parties

The number of registered voters in Karachi Cantt is 43,104 while Korangi has 21,187 voters.

The Manora Cantonment Council is the smallest cantonment in terms of population, neighborhoods and registered voters. The island city has two wards for 5,874 people of which 3,544 are registered voters.

The parties hope to give good performances

The main political parties in the running are the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), Pak Sarzameen Party ( PSP) and Pakistan Muslim. League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PTI and the PPP presented candidates for the 42 constituencies, followed by the JI and the MQM-P who are competing for 38 and 33 seats respectively.

The PTI hopes to win the cantonment council elections, said PTI city president MPA Khurram Sher Zaman. The best candidates from each cantonment council were selected. The PTI has proven its services in Karachi. Our members of the National Assembly have spent 9.90 billion rupees from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s funds to solve public problems on the streets of Karachi. The government of Sindh, on the other hand, failed to deliver the people of Karachi.

However, his political rival and PPP city chairman, Saeed Ghani, is confident of surprising his opponents.

Mr. Ghani, who is also the provincial Minister of Information and Labor, said the PPP will become the majority party in the upcoming cantonment elections and continue the same trend in the legislative elections in the city.

The people of Karachi, whether they live in cantonment areas or in other parts of this city, are well aware of who can solve their problems, he said. The PPP government of Sindh has completed record development projects for this city despite the lack of support from the center. We believe in a transparent and democratic electoral process and rely solely on the power of votes.

JI town chief Hafiz Naeemur Rahman rejected the demands of the two ruling parties in the center and in the province. He cited instances of corruption and wrongdoing as the true reflection of the performance of the two different ruling parties.

All political parties in Karachi except JI are unable to deliver on their commitments due to corruption in their ranks and in their history, he said. Our candidates in their ridings are known for their honesty and character. This city has the potential to lead the economy of this country and for this role it only needs honest and dedicated leadership.

The MQM-P also called the Sindh PPP government a failure and expressed confidence in the results of the cantonment council elections in its favor.

MQM-P official Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said his party, due to its strong organizational structure, knew the city and its issues better than any other party. The MQM-P is used to solving the city’s problems and providing it with the best infrastructure. We have a very clear, long-term plan to redevelop this city, he said.

Prospects for the PML-N, which have already won seats in the Karachis cantonment council elections, appear uncertain after infighting within the party, however.

Top party leader Miftah Ismail recently resigned amid growing differences within the opposition party, which had recently led to threats and personal attacks against him after a disagreement over the distribution of party tickets for the elections of the cantonment council in Karachi.

But despite this bitter episode, we are on the ground and our candidates are doing their best for the elections. We hope for a lot of good results, said a party leader.

Posted in Dawn, September 1, 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1643808/over-300-in-the-run-for-election-on-42-wards-of-karachis-six-cantonment-boards The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos