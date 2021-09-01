How much is the deputy minister’s bonus at the end of the term?





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially stipulates the reward money (premium) to the deputy minister (wamen), upon his resignation or at the end of his term of office. In the latest regulation, the signing of Presidential Regulation (Perpres) number 77 of 2021 regarding the second amendment to Presidential decree Number 60 of 2012 regarding the deputy minister (wamen). Meanwhile, the presidential regulations were published on August 19, 2021 The former deputy minister will receive a bonus in the amount of IDR 580,454,000 for one term. The provisions relating to the amount of scholarships also appear in article 8 of Presidential Regulation 77/2021, which results from an amendment to the previous regulation. It should be noted that the modifications made to the regulations only modified article 8 of the previous presidential regulations and added 4 new articles between articles 8 and 9, namely articles 8A, 8B, 8C and 8D. All of them regulate the amount of the deputy minister’s scholarship after the end of his term. “When the vice-minister resigns or his mandate has ended, he will be awarded a vice-minister award in accordance with the provisions of the legislation”, declared article 8 paragraph (1) of presidential regulation 77/2021 tel that it appears from its copy on Monday (8/30/2021). . In addition, the amount of scholarships received by the Deputy Minister is regulated in Article 8A which explains that for a term of up to 1 (one) year, 0.2 x the scholarships. In addition, for a term of more than 1 (one) year to 2 (two) years, the amount is 0.4 x the scholarship money. During this time, for a term of more than 2 (two) years to 3 (three) years, the amount is 0.6 x the scholarship money. Then, the term of office of more than 3 (three) years to 4 (four) years is 0.8 x the money allocated. As for the deputy minister with a mandate of more than 4 (four) years to 5 (five) years, the amount is 1 x the money of the scholarship. In addition, in article 8B, it is explained that the deputy minister who terminated his mandate before the promulgation of this Perpres, also receives this sum of money. This reward money is also given to deceased women, giving it to their heirs. Indeed, the vice-minister who resigned or who ended his mandate before the promulgation of this presidential regulation, will always be awarded a scholarship. The procedure for the payment and financing of the deputy ministerial distinction will be regulated by the Ministry of Finance. For your information, there are currently 15 Wamen positions in the ranks of Cabinet Advanced Indonesia. This figure has increased significantly compared to the previous administration of Jokowi or the Indonesian Labor Cabinet, where at that time there were only 3 wamens. At the same time, Presidential Decree 77/2021 was signed by President Jokowi on August 19, 2021 and was promulgated by Minister of Law and Human Rights Yassona H Laoly on the same date. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

