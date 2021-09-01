Republicans’ confidence in national media fell 50% under Trump





The percentage of Republicans who trust the national media has halved since 2016. 35% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents report having “a lot” or “some” trust in the media. Republicans’ confidence in national media has fallen particularly dramatically since late 2019. Loading Something is loading.

Between 2016 and 2021, the percentage of Republicans who have at least some faith in national media has halved, from 70% to 35%, according to a new Pew poll.

The partisan gap in press confidence is the widest since Pew began probing the issue shortly before former President Donald Trump took office five years ago.

The vast majority 78% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents say they have “a lot” or “some” confidence in “information that comes from national news organizations,” according to Pew. Meanwhile, only 35% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents say the same thing. There is a 53-point media trust gap between Liberal Democrats and Conservative Republicans.

Republicans’ confidence in national media has fallen particularly dramatically since late 2019, when 49% said they had at least some confidence in the press. While a majority of American adults 58% still say they have at least some confidence in the media, only 12% say they have “a lot” of confidence in the press.

Republicans and Democrats say they trust local news outlets more than national media, although that trust has also eroded somewhat in recent years.

Trump’s long-standing aggressive campaign against the national media has undoubtedly played a role in the rapid decline in media confidence.

Trump’s attacks on the media, including conservative media at times critical of him, were central to his political strategy. As a candidate and as president, Trump has consistently denounced credible reporting that was unfavorable to him and his allies as “fake news,” baselessly accused respected journalists of fabricating sources and information, and pushed for a boycott of the media he didn’t like. The former president has also repeatedly advocated for stricter defamation laws that would limit journalists’ first amendment rights, as his Justice Department secretly collected private communications from prominent journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) found that Trump was “dangerously undermining truth and consensus in a deeply divided country” and encouraging foreign authoritarians to censor and punish the free press in their country, according to the non-group report. supporter published in April 2020.

CPJ has also criticized the Obama administration’s prosecution of alleged government leaks and its investigation of journalists who published articles on the leaked information.

Some media are also involved in attacks against their competitors. Conservative Fox News hosts, particularly those of the network’s prime-time pro-Trump shows, also frequently attack “mainstream media”, which they claim to be outside of, and accuse journalists and networks of be liberal or anti-Trump. Fox’s Tucker Carlson, host of America’s most watched cable show, used his platform to baselessly accuse individual reporters of wrongdoing, inspiring some of his supporters to harass these reporters online .

Competitors in the Fox Network, including MSNBC and CNN, often use their own airwaves to accuse Fox of being the mouthpiece for the GOP and right-wing propaganda.

The Pew poll surveyed 10,606 people between June 14 and June 27 and has a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points.

