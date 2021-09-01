Chinese Children Get Schooled in “Xi Jinping Thought,” East Asia News & Top Stories

BEIJING (AFP) – Chinese students returned to school on Wednesday September 1 with new textbooks sprinkled with “Xi Jinping thought” as the Communist Party aims to extend its cult of personality to children as young as seven years and raising a new generation of patriots.

The education ministry said it would incorporate President Xi’s loosely defined political ideology into the national curriculum, from elementary schools to graduate programs, at the start of the new school year on Wednesday.

Primary school teachers must “sow the seeds of love for celebration, country and socialism in the hearts of young people,” according to a government notice on the new school curriculum.

The new textbooks are decorated with the president’s pithy quotes and pictures of his smiling face, elementary school students served chapters on the achievements of Chinese civilization and the role of the Communist Party in poverty reduction and fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lessons are interspersed with quotes from Mr. Xi on patriotism and duty, as well as anecdotes from his encounters with ordinary citizens.

“Grandpa Xi Jinping is very busy with work, but no matter how busy he is, he always joins our business and cares about our growth,” says a textbook.

Xi’s thinking encompasses 14 principles, including “absolute party leadership” over the military and “improving living standards through development.”

He was enshrined in the Constitution at a 2018 legislative meeting that abolished mandates and paved the way for him to rule indefinitely.

The principles are now regularly cited by officials in extremely varied contexts, from the fight against Covid-19 to literature and art, and universities have opened institutes dedicated to the thought of the president.

Subtle recoil

The push to indoctrinate children with his political thought brings Mr. Xi’s ideology to his youngest audience to date.

It comes as the Communist Party is waging a broader campaign to tackle what it sees as corrupting influences on young people, from video games to celebrities and foreign educational tools.

Textbooks for older children tackle more complex topics, such as the country’s aerospace industry and the path to becoming a “modern socialist great power”.

Several parents privately expressed their unease about the program, but declined to be interviewed by Agence France-Presse, fearing they would get into trouble for speaking to foreign media.

But the policy has been rebuffed slightly by anonymous internet commentators.

“Brainwashing begins in childhood,” wrote a user of the Weibo social media platform.

“Can we refuse this? another asked.

International affairs professor Wang Fei-Ling of the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States said the textbooks were an example of the Communist Party’s efforts to “bet on a cult of personality in a powerful leader in the world. ‘image of Mao’.

“However, considering what has happened in Chinese society over the past four decades, I think many parents may not like it very much, and many students may find it boring – but few would or could protest it publicly, ”added Professor Wang.

“Most are likely not to take it very seriously.”

Chinese researcher Adam Ni told AFP that while China has long provided school children with patriotism and political education, the new program is as much about “promoting the cult of Xi” as it is about instilling a greater sense of nationalism.