Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times





They covered President Bidens’ speech on the end of the US war in Afghanistan and the latest GDP figures for India.

Biden defends withdrawal from Afghanistan A day after the last transport plane carrying US forces left Kabul airport, President Biden praised what he called the extraordinary success of the evacuation as he firmly defended his decision to end to the American war in Afghanistan. Speaking from the White House, Biden criticized former President Donald Trump for negotiating a withdrawal deal with the Taliban that locked him and his team away. It was the choice, the real choice between leaving or stepping up, Biden said. I was not going to prolong this war forever. I believe it is the right decision, the wise decision and the best decision for America, he said.

Hours earlier, from the tarmac at Kabul airport, the Taliban spokesman declared victory in their two-decade struggle against the American occupation. Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson, congratulated the Afghans as he visited the airport. This victory belongs to all of us, he said. But for many Afghans, the moment did not feel like a victory. They are grappling with food and cash shortages, terrorist threats and a humanitarian crisis. And they fear the repressive tactics used by the Taliban will come back in force. To travel: The Taliban promised that people with passports and visas would be allowed to leave the country, regardless of their role during the US occupation. The airport was due to reopen in a few days.

An important milestone for vaccination in the EU About 70% of adults in the European Union have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, officials said on Tuesday. The bloc is now one of the world leaders in immunization despite a slow start at the start of the year. When children and adolescents are taken into account, over 55% of the overall EU population has been fully vaccinated, compared to 52% in the US, 61% in Israel and 64% in Britain. But there are big differences between the 27 EU countries. Some require vaccination cards to access restaurants or cultural venues, which drives up vaccination rates, but parts of Eastern Europe are struggling due to misinformation and other issues. Gaps: Over 80 percent of adults have been fully vaccinated in Belgium, Denmark and Portugal, and over 75 percent in Spain and the Netherlands. This figure drops to 45 percent in Latvia, 31 percent in Romania and 20 percent in Bulgaria. Quote: The pandemic is not over, warned Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission. We need more. I call on everyone who can to get vaccinated. Here are the latest pandemic updates and maps. In other developments:

Indian economy has been beaten by Covid Economists predict that growth in India could surge in the second half of the year, on paper. Yet the damage caused by the pandemic could take years to reverse. Economic output was 9.2% lower for the period April to June this year than it was for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit, according to India Ratings, a rating agency of credit. Since then, millions of people have lost their jobs. This year has seen improvements over last year’s closings: Gross domestic product rose 20% from April to June, according to government estimates released Tuesday night. But economists are particularly worried about slow vaccinations and the possibility of a third viral wave, which could be disastrous for any economic recovery. Analysis: The coronavirus has essentially robbed India of much of the momentum it needs to provide jobs for its young and rapidly growing workforce. Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the country back to work. THE LAST NEWS

A century after museum curators collected more than 800 diverse birds from Colombia, a team of researchers carried out a similar expedition to see what remains and what has changed. Studies of species from the same location over long periods of time are rare in science, and the project will shed light on how tropical birds have responded to climate change. ARTS AND IDEAS

Find Aretha Franklin Throughout her career, Aretha Franklin has remained relatively unknown to the public. I didn’t make a hole in his armor, lamented David Ritz, a biographer. Because of this privacy, it is difficult for on-screen depictions of Franklin to fully capture the artist. The film’s most recent attempt at Respect, starring Jennifer Hudson, stuck too closely to Franklin’s self-image, a narrative she controlled tightly, writes Salamishah Tillet in The Times. Sydney Pollack’s documentary Amazing Grace, on the other hand, wouldn’t have hit screens if it was up to Franklin, who has repeatedly sued to block its release. Shot in 1972 for two nights at a Baptist church in Los Angeles, the film was released after Franklin’s death. The film, Tillet writes, is all gospel, a cinematic capture of spiritual ecstasy and religious exaltation, and a Franklin surrendering his voice to God, and is at its most sublime.

