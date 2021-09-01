It was not rigged. It wasn’t stolen: Paul Ryan dismisses Trump’s false election claims





Former GOP Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan broke with Donald Trump’s loyalists in his party by proposing an unequivocal rejection of the former president’s claim that the 2020 election was stolen .

Mr Ryan left politics in January 2019, saying he would not be running again because he wanted to spend more time with his three children.

Behind the scenes, rumors abounded that Mr. Ryan disagreed with the direction Mr. Trump was taking in the Republican Party and that he saw the Democrats on the verge of taking over the House after the election of mid-term.

While he never confirmed any of these theories, he broke with many establishment Republicans by refusing to comply with Mr. Trump’s fraudulent claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“It wasn’t rigged. It wasn’t stolen. Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden won the election. It’s very clear,” Ryan told WISN 12 News in a rare interview.

Mr Ryan admitted there was probably “organized shenanigans” in the election, but said any incident was by no means broad enough to tip the election in Mr Biden’s favor.

“Are there any frauds? Yes. Was it organized to the point where it would have rocked the Electoral College and the presidential election? Absolutely not,” he declared.

He also expressed sentiments similar to those of Congresswoman Liz Cheney, who has repeatedly said that the Republican Party should no longer look to Mr. Trump for leadership.

“I think it’s a big mistake for the Republican Party to be a party about a person or a personality,” he said. “And I think we’ll continue to lose if we surround ourselves with one person. We haven’t lost so quickly in a long, long time.”

When asked if he had any immediate political aspirations, such as running for president again in 2024, he replied that he had no plans to return and that he enjoyed living as a simple citizen. He currently teaches at Notre Dame and consults with think tanks.

“Who knows what the future holds, but nothing in the near future for sure,” Mr. Ryan said.

Mr Ryan was known to have promoted tax reduction policies largely for the rich and for business and was instrumental in passing the tax cuts and jobs laws of 2017, which resulted in a massive transfer of wealth to the rich and to corporations while adding $ 1.5 trillion. to the national deficit.

The former Speaker of the House was also a strong supporter of the destruction of social safety nets. He forwarded proposals that would give states more leeway in how they manage food stamp benefits allowing them to make receipt of benefits more difficult or restrictive and also proposed changing Medicare by offering vouchers for expensive private insurance rather than providing guaranteed care to people enrolled in the program, largely the elderly.

After Mr. Trump took office, Mr. Ryan alongside then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, but they largely failed in these efforts. efforts.

