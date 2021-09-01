China’s energy regulator vows to improve after scathing government audit





Driving vehicles amid thick mist at night in Beijing, China January 18, 2020. REUTERS / Jason Lee

SHANGHAI, Sept.1 (Reuters) – China’s energy regulator has vowed to learn from its mistakes and improve its planning and policy-making after a central government inspection team said it ‘it had failed to meet the state’s environmental protection requirements. The National Energy Administration (NEA) was accused by an inspection team in January this year of prioritizing energy supply as well as the profits of energy companies over protecting energy. environment. Inspectors said the NEA had failed to control new coal-fired power capacity or complete new power transmission projects designed to reduce pollution in smog-prone areas like Beijing- Tianjin-Hebei or the Yangtze River Delta. In a detailed “rectification plan” released Tuesday evening, the energy regulator vowed to “thoroughly investigate the shortcomings” discovered last year. He said he would also keep energy planning at the provincial level under tighter control and supervision, ensure that major state power transmission projects are completed as soon as possible, and revise laws and regulations. regulations to help meet climate goals. Besides specific shortcomings on issues such as renewable energy, environmental inspectors said the NEA was not properly guided by President Xi Jinping’s “Reflection on Green Civilization”. The NEA, which has been mired in a string of corruption scandals since its inception in 2008, pledged in its response on Tuesday to “steadfastly implement” Xi’s thoughts and instructions. Since Xi came to power in 2012, respect for the environment has become a key part of his efforts to strengthen his leadership, strengthen political loyalty, and expand the role played by the Chinese Communist Party in the economy. China is also using its role as host of a global biodiversity summit in October to promote “Xi Jinping Thought” abroad, with its environmental slogans included in a draft summit declaration handed out to international parties this week. last. Read more Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Stephen Coates Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

