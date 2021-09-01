Prime Minister Imran Khan believes FBR can ‘comfortably’ meet its annual fiscal target





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: Geo.tv/ fileFBR to comfortably meet annual tax collection target of Rs 5.829 billion Prime Minister Imran Khan Prime Minister shares July and August tax collection figures – both first months of current fiscal year. Says FBR exceeded its own target of 23%.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is confident that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) can “comfortably” perceive its annual fiscal target of Rs 5,829 billion.

In an update on tax collection, Prime Minister Khan wrote on Twitter that the federal tax body raised Rs 850 billion in the first two months (July and August) of the current fiscal year, exceeding its own target of 23%.

He said this reflects a 51% growth in revenue compared to the same period last year.

At the beginning of August, the Prime Minister congratulated the RBF on having reached a record turnover of 410 billion rupees in July 2021. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Imran Khan said: “For now, the collection is Rs410b, the highest on record in July – and around 22% above the required target for the month.

He described the record-breaking revenue collection as a reflection of government policies led by the PTI for sustained economic growth and recovery.

Earlier in July, the RBF surpassed its tax collection target of 4.691 billion rupees for fiscal year 2020-21 and succeeded in raising 4.725 billion rupees.

But the RBF failed to meet its originally planned tax collection target of Rs.4,963 billion for 2020-2021, which was revised down to Rs.4,691 billion in accordance with an agreement with the Fund. international monetary policy.

Tax revenue increased 18.2% in fiscal year 2020-21, RBF sources said.

