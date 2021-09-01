BSNP dissolved, Jokowi urged to revise national education standards regulation





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Education expert Doni Koesoema urged President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to revise government regulation number (PP) 57 of 2021 regarding Education Standards. “I urge President Joko Widodo as head of government and Nadiem Makarim as Minister of Education and Technology to revise PP (government regulation) number 57 of 2021,” Doni said in his statement, Tuesday 31 August 2021. He said the existence of the National Education Standards Agency (BSNP) no longer legally exists since the release of government regulation number 57 of 2021 regarding national education standards. Doni explained that the existence of the BSNP as a standards body is regulated in PP No. 19 of 2005. The PP and its two amendments were revoked and replaced by PP 57. However, Doni said, the PP 57 does not contain articles governing standardization. body. In fact, Article 35, paragraph 4, of the Law on the National Education System (Sisdiknas) prescribes the existence of a body for standardization, guarantee and control of the quality of education to be regulated in PP. Indeed, article 34 of PP 57 only cites article 35 paragraph 3 of the law on national education, and the regulations of the standardization body are directly submitted to the minister. Therefore, according to Doni, this is contrary to the mandate of the National Education System Act. Article 35, paragraph 3, of the 2003 Law on the National Education System states that “the development of national education standards as well as the monitoring and reporting of their achievements at the national level shall be carried out by an organization for standardization, assurance and control of the quality of education ”. Article 35, paragraph 3, of the Law on the National Education System stipulates that “the body for standardization, guarantee and control of the quality of education is independent at the national and provincial levels”. Because they are contradictory, Doni considers that the articles of Presidential Regulation number 62 of 2021 regarding Kemendikbudristek and Permendikbudristek number 28 of 2021 which regulate standards bodies need to be revised and reorganized. Doni said revisions could be made by adding articles on regulations regarding education standardization, assurance and quality control bodies as an independent and professional body. Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology Nadiem Makarim previously disbanded BSNP. The dissolution of the BSNP is indicated in Permendikbudristek number 28 of 2021 concerning the organization and governance of the Ministry of Education and Culture. Article 334 states that with the promulgation of the Ministerial Regulation, Permendikbud number 39 of 2019 regarding the BSNP is revoked and declared invalid. Read: The government officially dissolves the National Education Standards Agency or BSNP Friski Riana | Maudey K. Setyakusuma (Internship)

