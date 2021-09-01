Capitol Riots Investigation to Determine If Trumps White House Was Involved in Attack | Attack on the US Capitol





Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the special House committee to investigate the attack on the Capitol, is preparing an expanded probe into Donald Trump that will examine whether the White House helped plan or had advanced knowledge of the insurrection.

The move amounts to escalation for the committee as it embarks on an investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 assault that could trap the former US president and some of his key allies in the White House and Capitol. Hill, foreshadowing an aggressive investigation with a distance. reach ramifications.

In July, House select committee investigators began examining the events that left five dead and nearly 140 injured as a crowd of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to stop certification of Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

But for the first time in a Congressional investigation, the committee will also examine whether the White House was involved in efforts to rush the attack on Capitol Hill and what Trump knew in advance of those efforts, a source close to. folder.

The committees’ intentions to examine the White House’s potential involvement were telegraphed in part when Thompson released massive requests for documents from Trump’s executive branch related to the insurgency last week, the source said.

In letters to the National Archives and seven other agencies, including the Justice Department and the FBI, Thompson said House select committee investigators were looking for documents and communications from the previous administration related to January 6.

But in a notable additional request, Thompson also demanded communications from White House staff and members of Congress referring to the attacks on the Capitol on the day of the insurgency as well as previous key dates.

Our constitution provides for a peaceful transfer of power, and this investigation aims to assess threats to that process, to identify lessons learned, Thompson said in the letters.

The expansion of the net to include Jan. 5 is important, the source said, as it raises the specter of the committee opening a window to what Trump and his key allies were thinking and doing the day before the attack on Capitol Hill. .

White House advisers and members of Congress were among those who rallied that evening to pressure more Republicans to oppose the Electoral College results and push the vice president of the time, Mike Pence, to reject Bidens certification, according to a Trump administration official.

The meetings alarmed some White House aides, the official said, as they feared it would leave White House aides vulnerable to accusations that the administration was involved in plans to violently intimidate federal officials for that they proceed with the transition of power, a potential crime.

House select committee investigators are set to examine whether Trump, of whom Republican Senator Ben Sasse has been informed, was delighted with footage showing rioters storming Capitol Hill contributed to such deliberations, said The source.

A spokesperson for the committee declined to comment on the direction of the investigation. But taken together, the committee moves mark a politically treacherous turn for the former president and his supporters on Capitol Hill.

Republicans in the House and Senate in June blocked the creation of a 9/11-style commission on the attack on the capital for fear it could conclude the GOP’s role in promulgating Trump’s lies about a stolen election which incited rioters and proves to be detrimental in the mid-term of 2022.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and top House Judiciary Committee Republican Jim Jordan were already certain to come under scrutiny after their separate phone calls to Trump on January 6.

But far from avoiding a detailed account of the insurgency, the commission’s condemnation paved the way for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to form a select committee and launch an investigation overseen by some of the fiercest critics. from Trump to Congress.

CNN reported on Monday that the committee planned to order a group of telecommunications companies to preserve phone records of House Republicans suspected of playing a role in the Stop the Steal rallies and marches before the insurgency.

The list reportedly evolved, but included Jordanian and Republican lawmakers Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Mo Brooks, Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz, Louie Gohmert, Jody Hice and Scott Perry.

Enraged by the refinement of the outlines of the commissions inquiry, which raises the prospect of an embarrassing broadcast of Trump’s private attempts to relocate to the Oval Office, the former president threatened last week to block his efforts. .

Executive privilege will be upheld, not only on behalf of my administration and the patriots who have worked alongside me, but on behalf of the office of the President of the United States and the future of our nation, Trump said in a statement.

It was not clear whether the invocation of executive privilege would be successful. The Justice Department previously refused to argue for protection against the Jan. 6 testimony after the White House legal adviser’s office determined it did not exist for the benefit of private interests.

The National Archives also acknowledged to CNN earlier this month that they were in possession of documents and communications from the Trump administration and said they would comply with congressional requests for documents.

Even as Trump threatened to challenge the investigation in court, investigators on the House select committee are expected to exercise a broad mandate that mirrors the framework Republicans used for the select committee on the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

The new line of inquiry into whether Trump and White House officials played a role in planning the attack on Capitol Hill is expected to continue for months as the committee sift through what is expected to be thousands of people. pages of documents, the source said.

Other investigative actions are also underway. The committee announced last week that it was seeking files from social media companies for material related to the spread of disinformation, efforts to overturn the 2020 election or prevent certification.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/aug/31/capitol-riot-white-house-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos