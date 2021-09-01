Turkey, Qatar negotiate with Taliban to manage Kabul airport

With the departure of the last American army and the takeover of Kabul airport by the Taliban, the question is who will now manage the infrastructure? Foreign soldiers were evacuated and some of the local civilian experts fled for fear of reprisals from the extremist movement – which in turn lacks qualified personnel – so the security management and logistics of the airfield were left behind. on the initiative. the air. Thus, the Taliban have been negotiating for days to take control of Kabul international airport, the key to the arrival of aid and supplies given the precarious situation in this Central Asian country.

“Discussions are underway with the Qataris and the Turks on the management of the airport,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian explained Tuesday. France 2. The goal, he said, is a reopening in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution approved on the night of Monday to Tuesday with 13 votes in favor and abstention from Russia and China. The UN body asked that the airport be opened “quickly and safely” to allow those who wish to leave the country.

Over the weekend, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan admitted that negotiations were underway: the Taliban offered us to operate the Kabul airport. We have not yet made a decision on this. “The main reason for doubt,” Erdogan admitted, “is the possibility of attacks such as the one committed last Thursday by the ISIS-K group, which claimed the lives of at least 183 people.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt avusoglu explained that various options are being assessed and what “the staff and equipment needs” are. He said so on Sunday during a press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, whom he met to discuss, among other things, the situation in Afghanistan. In recent days, the head of Turkish diplomacy and the Minister of Defense have met by telematics with their Qatari counterparts to advance the Kabul airport file.

One of the sticking points in the negotiation is who will be in charge of the security of this infrastructure. Even before the fall of Kabul, the Turkish government had agreed with the United States that its troops would take over the security of the airport, but the rapid development of events changed the plans. Since the fundamentalists entered Kabul, Turkish diplomats – still in the country – have met them on several occasions and tried to ensure the continuity of the detachment of some 600 soldiers of the Turkish armed forces deployed on the airfield. . But the Taliban leadership has been adamant in its decision that all foreign troops leave the country by August 31, so the Turkish army was evacuated last Friday.

Register now MRT to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

The Turkish people and their state are our friends. We have many reasons to continue this friendship, ”said one of the Taliban spokespersons, Zabihullah Mujahid, in statements to the Turkish news agency. Anatolia this Sunday: We had talks with Turkey. We have assured them that there will be no security issues, that we will meet those needs once we have taken control of the airport. “Our fighters and special forces are able to control the airport and we do not need anyone’s help to guarantee the security and administrative control of Kabul airport,” another spokesperson reiterated on Monday. word of the armed group, Bilal Karimi, in press releases. at the France Presse agency

Instead, Erdogan questioned the capabilities of the Afghan extremists: around 200 people died unexpectedly, there are even Taliban among the dead. We will see what the position of the Taliban is about being a state and how to run a state. [] How are we going to explain it to the world if there is bloodshed when you take charge of security [del aeropuerto]?.

Two government sources confirmed to the agency Reuters that Turkey will not take over the airport unless it is allowed to have an extended security team. One proposed solution is the deployment of a private security company made up of retired Turkish military and police. This formula was also confirmed by two sources in the middle Middle East Eye, which also ensures that the Turkish proposal includes the deployment of members of the Turkish special forces, although without uniform and as long as they never leave the perimeter of the airport. This publication argues that in exchange for a Turkish-Qatari consortium operating the airport, Ankara should officially recognize the new Taliban regime as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

Although the Taliban have assured that they want the resumption of commercial flights from Kabul, their recovery will be difficult. Various sources consulted by France Presse They say that after evacuation operations in recent weeks, the terminal is destroyed and that several key infrastructures, including the control tower and its aircraft, have been damaged and will need to be repaired before flights resume.

In fact, the United States Federal Aviation Administration on Monday issued a rule prohibiting operators, pilots and aircraft registered in the United States from flying “at any altitude over most of Afghanistan.” The eastern end of the country is excluded from the ban, provided it is flown at high altitude.

Follow all international news on Facebook and Twitter, o fr our weekly newsletter.