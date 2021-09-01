UK opens talks with Taliban on ‘safe passage’ for remaining nationals in Afghanistan | World news





Britain has opened talks with the Taliban over the “safe passage” of its remaining nationals and allies out of Afghanistan after the swift takeover of the country by the outright Islamist group last month. The British government confirmed to AFP that it had sent senior official Simon Gass to meet with representatives of the Taliban in Doha. Much of the group’s senior leadership lived in exile in the Qatari capital until the overthrow of the Western-backed Afghan government after 20 years of war. Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under fire after many Afghans who helped NATO – and are eligible to move to Britain – were reportedly stranded in Afghanistan, where they are at the mercy of the Taliban. Gass “is meeting with senior representatives of the Taliban to stress the importance of a safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals and Afghans who have worked with us,” a government spokesperson told AFP on Wednesday. This is the first publicly disclosed diplomacy between London and the Taliban since Britain joined the United States in the massive airlift of more than 100,000 people out of the country after the Afghan army surrendered. The Taliban pledged to allow Afghans to come and go despite calls from the international community to honor that pledge in the days following Tuesday’s US withdrawal. More than 8,000 Afghans who helped NATO forces left Afghanistan and the British government said they would be allowed to stay indefinitely. But criticism has been leveled at the government for failing to evacuate hundreds more stranded in the war-torn country as the Taliban took control. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has also been condemned by the opposition Labor Party for not immediately leaving the beach vacation when the Taliban took control. An unnamed British minister told The Sunday Times he believed the UK could have evacuated “800 to 1,000 more people” in the chaotic airlift. The Johnson government sought to extend the August 31 US withdrawal deadline, but ultimately failed to persuade President Joe Biden. After the Taliban invaded Kabul in mid-August, the British Prime Minister said the Taliban should be judged by their “actions rather than their words” and insisted that Britain would not could stay in Afghanistan without American support.

