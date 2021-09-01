KRK says Prime Minister Narendra Modi wins 2024 election thanks to Mamata Banerjee, Rahul Gandhi and other leaders





Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is well known for his infamous opinions on various topics in the country. From Bollywood to economics, the self-proclaimed critic has his take on everything. The last topic is the 2024 election and he predicts that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the winner. More often than not, Kamaal is seen speaking against Prime Minister Modi, but now he feels like there is no competition for him in the legislative elections of 2024. In one of the recent tweets he s ‘is looking at the confusion of opposition parties regarding the main face. In his tweet, KRK wrote: “Now @MamataOfficial wants to be the next Prime Minister. @RahulGandhi wants to be the next PM. @NitishKumar also wants to be the next PM. And many others also want to become PM. This means that #ModiJi will also win in 2024. Now @MamataOfficiel wants to become the next PM. Rahul gandhi wants to become the next PM. IlNitishKumar also wants to become the next PM. And many others also want to become PM. Ways #ModiJi will also win in 2024. – KRK (@kamaalrkhan) August 30, 2021 Meanwhile, KRK recently made headlines as Manoj Bajpayee filed a criminal libel claim against him. It all started when Sunil Pal called Manoj Bajpayee for defaming Indian culture by promoting shows like The Family Man. According to him, the show shows Indian families in a bad light. After Pal, Kamaal dragged himself into the case and slammed Manoj with some really strong words. He even called Manoj ‘ganjedi’. Manoj took note of this and slapped Kamaal with a libel suit. Reacting to this, Kamaal wrote: “KRK tweeted, Sunil Pal said the same about the # Familyman2 web series no matter what I said. But Manoj Bajpayee doesn’t care, if Sunil says anything. Manoj has a big problem, if I say something, it’s proof that Bollywood people are jealous and obsessed with Me Me Me #thebrandKRK! But not that, Kamaal R Khan even hinted that it was Salman Khan who ganged up against him in Bollywood. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates. Must read: KRK Uses Rajpal Yadavs Bina Gaaliyo Ke Taaliyan Mili Hai Comments On Web Series To Target OTT Actors: It’s A Slap On The Face Of Lukkha Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

