



In a move that is sure to horrify young people around the world, China is the land of TikTok spyware and crawling cyber espionage banned children from playing video games for more than three hours per week. The aim, state media reports, is to reduce addiction among children, for whom online gambling is a spiritual opium. Now, I’m not convinced that it’s magically safer to play after the age of 18, that the addiction gene will have somehow been crushed. I mean, I only discovered online savings a month ago, and now I spend 12 hours a day looking for great deals on the internet. Yet many kids get tremendous fun and stimulation from online games without getting addicted, mine included. Time out … Tencent will limit children’s playing time on its famous online game Honor of Kings. Credit:Tencent Yet some children become addicted to online games even here in democratic Australia. So should we outsource the monitoring of our children’s screens to the government? Well, if we were to limit online gaming, we should really limit all online activity. If my daughter could only watch TikTok for 15 minutes a week, I would be spared the aggravation of those chalkboard-nailed audio clips that repeat endlessly. And if she could only spend 10 minutes on Instagram makeup tutorials, she would spend less time practicing her winged eyeliner in her bedroom, and I would spend less time removing the eyeliner from her carpet. We should definitely limit reality TV shows for children. God only knows what The single person made to impressionable young brains, and if my kid once again says blind or strategic alliance, I will sue the producers of Survivor. Loading What if my kids could only watch live broadcasts for half an hour a week? So maybe the three of them would have fewer jokes inside, and I could understand their conversation at the dinner table better. I’m tired of being disenfranchised by technology. What is a Pog Champ, anyway? Maybe the government should ban screens altogether. Or maybe, just maybe, we as parents can step in and deal with our children’s addiction to devices. There are some high-tech tips that we as parents can use to reduce the use of screens by our children. We can set limits, take them outside for exercise, turn off wifi and even confiscate their phones. I know! What a revolutionary idea. And really, these strategies could be even more effective than tight government legislation. You know, mom, said my son, most of my friends are using pirated software. I’m pretty sure we could get around any ban. Whoa, I thought. Fortunately, no one in China knows how to do cyber-hacking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/technology/video-games/memo-to-xi-jinping-if-china-s-kids-are-anything-like-mine-fat-chance-with-your-three-hour-gaming-limit-20210901-p58nvp.html

