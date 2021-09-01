Jokowi’s strategy for oil production of 1 million barrels per day in 2030





Liputan6.com, Jakarta The Indonesian government is optimistic that it will reach the production target of 1 million barrels of oil per day (BOPD) and 12 billion standard cubic feet of gas per day (BSCFD) by 2030. This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi through an opening speech read by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif during the Indonesian Petroleum Association (IPA) webinar on Wednesday ( 1/9/2021). “The government remains optimistic about increasing oil and gas production through more massive and aggressive exploration and production activities, with an oil production target of 1 million barrels per day and gas. 12,000 mmscf per day by 2030, “he said. In order to achieve this great goal, the Head of State called on all players in the upstream oil and gas industry to seriously implement various strategies that have been devised by the government. First, to maintain the current level of production through the optimization of production in various existing fields. “Among other things, thanks to good management, the implementation of aggressive, massive and effective and efficient work programs, a rapid and efficient transition of work areas to the management and reactivation of non-productive fields”, he said. -he explains. Second, accelerate the transformation of resources into production or the transformation of production resources through good supervision and control of the implementation of field development plans, accelerate the monetization of fields that have not been developed, until the development of unconventional oil and gas in Indonesia. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

The government appointed PT Pertamina (Persero) as the manager of the Rokan oil and gas block after 2021. The move is a gift from the government to the people of Indonesia before 73rd Independence Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/bisnis/read/4646671/strategi-jokowi-produksi-minyak-1-juta-barel-per-hari-di-2030 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos