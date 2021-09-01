Bilawal says PDM is confused, unclear in program





SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Democratic Alliance was confused and unclear in its platform.

Addressing a press conference in Kashmore, he said PDM members should first resign from assemblies and then organize the long march against the PTI government. He said if the opposition is serious in its agenda, then it should first vote no confidence against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and then prime minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal said if there was no clarity in the PDM agenda, the masses would remain in a state of confusion, adding that the PPP was clear in its position to send Prime Minister Imran Khan home with the power of the masses. He said the PDM was in the right direction when following the advice of the PPP, adding that the alliance was wasting its time. Without the PPP, he said, the PDM was defeated in the elections it contested against the PTI government. Bilawal demanded fair and transparent polls in the country, adding that inflation had made the lives of the masses miserable.

He said that the PPP is the people’s last hope, adding that people want the economic policies of the PPP. He hopes that the PPP rule will arrive soon in which the concerns of the people will be taken into account. He said Pakistan’s constitution guarantees basic human rights, adding that it is an injustice to the people of Sindh and Balochistan to deprive them of natural gas. He said the PTI government believed in political victimization, adding that political opponents were involved in bogus NAB cases.

He said the government of Sindh is not avoiding the election of local bodies, adding that Sindh was the only province to have completed the tenure of local bodies. He said that the local organ systems of the Punjab and the KP were sent home before the end of their terms and that Chief Minister Buzdar and Prime Minister Imran Khan were in contempt of court.

He said Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah spoke out against the bogus census as the MQM and the federal government accepted the census results.

He said any political party had the right to write a letter to call a joint session to address concerns, but the PPP letters were not taken into account. He said the PPP would be the first to organize the election of local bodies if his concerns were taken into account.

On the journalist protection bill, Bilawal said the recommendations of the Human Rights Watch commission on the journalist protection bill should be reviewed, adding that the PPP has always fought for them. rights of journalists and will not accept any bill against the journalist community. He called the bill a black law, adding that his party would support journalists’ protest in this regard. He also regretted the ban on social media to stifle the voice of the Pakistani people.

He said that since the PPP is a democratic party, the voice of the Pakistani people is always heard.

Earlier, Bilawal arrived in Kashmore to offer his condolences to former parliamentarian Salim Jan Mazari on the death of his brother. Bilawal also offered his condolences to PPP MPA Mir Abid Khan for the death of his brother.

