Pakistani Terrorists Arrive in Afghanistan: Ghani Informed Biden on July 23 | World news





At least 10,000 to 15,000 Pakistani terrorists were in Afghanistan as part of a large-scale, planned and Pakistan-backed invasion, Ashraf Ghani told US President Joe Biden in their last phone call on July 23, weeks before the fall of Kabul and the Ghanaian government. “Mr. President, we are facing a large-scale invasion, made up of the Taliban, full Pakistani planning and logistical support, and at least 10-15,000 international terrorists, mostly Pakistanis, thrown in. , so that dimension needs to be taken into account. “Ghani told Biden, as Reuters reported. The news agency accessed a transcript of the phone call and authenticated the 14-minute conversation.

From the conversation, Reuters deciphered that neither Biden nor Ghani at the time could anticipate the impending downfall of the government as Biden spoke of providing close air support to Afghanistan, while Ghani stressed the need for act quickly.

‘Best soldier’: what Joe Biden told Ashraf Ghani in his last phone call on July 23

Afghan government officials, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, etc. have repeatedly stressed Pakistan’s support for the Taliban, which Pakistani ministers vehemently refuted.

Pakistan featured in Ghani and Biden’s conversation on July 23 as Biden advised Ghani to try to change people’s perceptions by telling the world that Afghanistan had a plan to counter the Taliban offensive. At this, Ghani presented the big picture to Biden and explained that it was not just the Taliban, there was full Pakistani planning and logistics support and around 10-15,000 international terrorists. , mostly Pakistanis thrown into it.

Within weeks, the Taliban reached Kabul on August 15, bringing down Ghani’s government. The day before, however, Ghani addressed the nation and assured the Afghans that he would mobilize the army, only to leave the country the next day when the Taliban reached Kabul.

On July 23 itself, Bidens’ national security adviser Jake Sullivan, General Mark Milley and the commander of the US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, spoke with Ghani.

In July, Ashraf Ghani and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged spades at the inaugural ceremony of Central and South Asian connectivity in Uzbekistan, where Ghani said Pakistan supported and celebrated the Taliban’s advances. “President Ghani, let me just say that the country that will be most affected by the unrest in Afghanistan is Pakistan. Pakistan has suffered 70,000 casualties in the past 15 years. The last thing Pakistan wants is this. ‘There is more conflict,’ replied Imran Khan.

