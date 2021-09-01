President Joko Widodo Appreciates Sumedang Regency Government for Best Vaccination Achievements





TRIBUNJABAR.ID, CIMAHI- The government of the Sumedang Regency has received special attention from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, regarding vaccination. This appreciation was conveyed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia when he gave instructions to the Governor and Forkopimda of West Java and the Regents / Mayors of West Java to the Regency of Pendopo Teras Kuningan on Tuesday (08/31 / 2021). This was passed on by Regent H Dony Ahmad Munir who was present at the activity. Successful vaccination is the result of initiation and hard work to find vaccines from various sources so that the people of Sumedang get vaccines for achieving herd immunity against Covid-19. “The Sumedang regional government would like to thank TNI, West Java police, DPR member RI Tb Hasanudin, RI DPR member Farah Mutia, IKA Unpad and IPDN who helped provide vaccines to residents of Sumedang, ”he said. Dony also thanked the 35 health centers, Sumedang Police Health Center, Sumedang 0610 District Health Office, West Java Urkes Regional Police Mobile Brigade, Office Mobile Immunization Team. health unit, the health unit vaccination post, RSUD and other parties who worked hand in hand to distribute vaccines to the people of Sumedang. “I hope the people of Sumedang can get vaccinated and the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon. Maintain health protocols, healthy greetings,” he said. Meanwhile, at the State Building, Sumedang Deputy Regent H Erwan Setiawan and elements of the Forkopimda of the Sumedang Regency also virtually followed the instructions of Indonesian President Jokowi. Present to accompany President Joko Widodo, Governor of West Java Ridwan Kamil and the Regents and Mayors of West Java Province. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, in his report to the President, was grateful because currently the hospital occupancy rate is only 16.9%, which is the BOR (occupancy rate of the council) historically lowest in West Java. “Our BOR hospital at the end of last July peaked at 91%. Now it has dropped very far. The death rate is also lower than the national average of 1.9%, active cases are 3.28% or 22,000 active patients, this is not the case. More active. The highest compared to other provinces, “said Ridwan Kamil. The governor said that, according to the president’s instructions, to improve healing and reduce the death rate, there is a free drug distribution program funded by the APBD.

“The level of compliance with the wearing of the mask was monitored at 91%, keeping a distance of 87%. All this because every day the Kapolda, Pangdam and Satpol PP monitor public spaces and report them via apps. So thank goodness the discipline is well maintained, “he said.

