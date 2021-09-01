Politics
UK owes ‘immense debt’ to Afghan refugees, says Boris Johnson
London:
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain owed “a huge debt” to Afghans working with NATO forces as he announced “life support” for those resettling in the UK .
But his government has come under fire after thousands of Afghans who aided NATO and who are eligible to settle in Britain under the “Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap) “have remained stranded in Afghanistan, where they are at the mercy of the Taliban.
More than 8,000 made it through, and the government announced on Wednesday that they would be granted immediate indefinite leave and that 15 million would be provided for additional school places and to facilitate access to health services. .
“We owe a huge debt to those who worked with the armed forces in Afghanistan and I am determined that we give them and their families the support they need to rebuild their lives here in the UK Johnson said of the so-called “Operation Warm Welcome” measures.
“I know it will be an incredibly intimidating time, but I hope they will be comforted by the wave of support and generosity already expressed by the British public.”
The government said the measures “will give Afghans the certainty and stability to rebuild their lives with unlimited rights at work and the ability to apply for British citizenship in the future.”
‘Shame’
But current and former officials have condemned the government, suggesting that many more could have been saved.
The Observer quoted a whistleblower on Sunday as saying that thousands of emails from lawmakers and charities at the Foreign Ministry highlighting specific Afghans threatened by the Taliban takeover had not been opened.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has already come under heavy criticism for not immediately leaving the beach vacation when the Taliban took control.
An anonymous minister also told the Sunday Times that “I suspect we could have eliminated 800 to 1,000 more people”.
Along with Arap, Britain also has a resettlement program for ordinary Afghans fleeing their home countries, with around 5,000 expected this year alone and 20,000 in total.
Resettlement Minister Victoria Atkins told Sky News on Wednesday that it had not yet been decided whether people arriving under the scheme would be granted indefinite leave.
Raab faces a tough hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, when he will be toasted by MPs over the chaotic withdrawal.
Announcing the testimony session, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat said “the past two weeks have been difficult for many of us: anger, shame, even disbelief”.
“We never thought that we would see the day when the NATO forces, led by the United States, would turn their backs on the Afghan people.
“How will we deal with the Taliban? How will Afghanistan shape our regional strategy? How will the government hold the Taliban accountable for human rights setbacks?
“These questions, and so many more, will be put to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.”
Atkins said the government would use “every lever at our disposal …
