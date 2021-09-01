Prime Minister Imran launches Ehsaas Education Stipends program – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched the Ehsaas Education Stipends program for “deserving” families so that they can send their children to school.

Addressing the program launching ceremony in Islamabad, the prime minister said 20 million out-of-school children were a “major problem” for the country, and regretted that the importance was not given wanted to their education, adding that it was important to rectify the problem.

He said that a country’s greatest assets “are its people” and that not providing them with education is “wasting your asset”.

“By refusing the possibility of going up [social] mobility, you are doing a great injustice with this segment, ”he said.

The allowance initiative, the prime minister said, would serve to “entice and encourage” children to attend schools.

The Prime Minister notably underlined how many more girls were out of school than boys. “We did not attach importance to education but above all, and unfortunately, we did not attach importance to the education of girls,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that a well-educated woman is more beneficial to society than a well-educated man because she “teaches her children and changes the whole system of her household.” [such as] the health and well-being of children, which have a great societal impact “.

“The West says we don’t want to educate our daughters but we don’t. I visited all parts of Pakistan […] and nowhere have I been to see such homes where parents wanted their daughters not to study, “he said.

Prime Minister Imran said other issues, such as ease of access, contributed more to girls ‘lack of education than parents’ will. He identified a shortage of schools and teachers as the driving factors behind the threat.

“Parents everywhere are asking me to open girls’ schools so it’s not that they don’t want to go to school [their daughters]”, he said.” It was the government’s duty to facilitate them that was lacking until now. “

The Prime Minister also welcomed the integration of information technology (IT) in the program to ensure transparency and ward off corruption.

“Through [the use of] computer science, we will be able to master most of these questions and, in a very transparent way, [distribute] these allowances to children and encourage and monitor them, ”he added.

Allowance maintained higher for girls: PMO

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s office, the allowance will go to “deserving parents”, who can provide school attendance for 70 percent of their children.

“In this program, the amount of allowances has been kept particularly high for girls. School allowances are intended for primary, secondary and higher education,” he added.

A press release said the program would be rolled out nationwide in all districts.

He said that at the primary level, boys will receive quarterly stipends of Rs1,500 and girls of Rs 2,000; at secondary level, boys will receive Rs 2,500 and girls Rs 3,000; and at upper secondary level, boys will receive Rs 3,500 and girls Rs 4,000. Allowances will be paid quarterly.

