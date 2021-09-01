Modi will release a 125 rupee coin on the anniversary of the birth of Swami Prabhupada; here is how to buy them

A special commemorative coin will be issued by the Prime Minister on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder of ISKCON

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will issue a special commemorative coin on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the birth of Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Prime Minister tweeted:

At 4:30 p.m. today, a special tribute will be paid to Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada Ji, who has made pioneering contributions to popularize the teachings of Bhagwan Shri Krishna through ISKCON. To mark his 125th Jayanti, a special commemorative coin would be released.

Who is Swami Prabhupada

Swami Prabhupada founded the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) commonly known as the “Hare Krishna movement”. Srila Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupadawa was born Abhay Charan De on September 1, 1896, to a pious Hindu family in Calcutta. Growing up, he was part of Mahatma Gandhis’ civil disobedience movement. However, on later meeting a prominent scholar and religious leader, Srila Bhaktisiddhanta Saraswati, in 1922 changed it. Influenced by him, Abhay took the spiritual path and then introduced the English speaking world to the teachings of Lord Krishna.

Commemorative coins

Commemorative coins are Posted to mark and honor particular personalities and events. They have a distinctive design in reference to the occasion for which they were issued. Many coins in this category are used only as collector’s items, although some countries also issue commemorative coins for regular circulation. A large number of thematic coins are continuously issued, showcasing ancient monuments or sites, historical figures, flora and fauna, culture and traditions of a country and much more.

A history of commemorative coins in India

The first series of commemorative coins was issued in 1964 in honor of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. It was the same year that Nehru died.

Interestingly, in 1969 a memorial commemorating the centenary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi was published. It was the alone Issue of commemorative banknotes by the Reserve Bank of India.Since 1964, many other commemorative coins have been issued during the year. The four Indian currencies, namely Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Noida, produced commemorative coins. Commemorative coins are issued in different denominations, ranging from 5 paise to 100 rupees. Coins of lesser denomination are generally intended for general circulation and their metal composition generally conforms to that of ordinary coins. On the other hand, the higher denominations usually contain silver and are intended for collection purposes only.

Types of commemorative coins

There are three different types of commemorative coins. The regular broadcast The coins are intended for everyday commercial use and are issued in the same design for many years. Commemorative coins in circulation are also intended for everyday commercial use, but their design will only be used for a limited time. Usually the purpose of these pieces is to draw the world’s attention to a particular person or event. Legal tender not circulating (NCLT) are commemorative coins that are still legal tender and can be used to purchase goods and services. However, they are not intended for this regular use. They are in fact considered to be memories. Often these coins are silver or gold.

Commemorative coins issued under the Modi government

125 rupees: PMO released a commemorative coin to mark the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth this year.

75 rupees: Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a commemorative Rs 75 coin in October 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

350 rupees: In January 2019, Modi issued a commemorative coin with the denomination Rs 350 marking the anniversary of the birth of Guru Gobind Singh, one of the most prominent leaders of the Sikh community.

100 rupees: In December 2018, Modi launched a commemorative coin of Rs 100 in honor of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former Prime Minister. A commemorative coin of similar denomination was issued in honor of Vijaya Raje Scindia in 2020.

Notable commemorative coins in India

Two Rupee Coin Subhas Chandra Bose (1996)

The 1000 Rs coin issued in commemoration of the 1000 years of Brihadeeswarar temple in Thanjavur in 2010

Brihadeeswarar temple

The five rupee coin issued on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Dandi March of Mahatma Gandhi

Five rupee coin issued on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the first war of independence

How to buy commemorative coins

In 2006, the government made the decision to corporatize all coin presses. Accordingly, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), a wholly owned Annex A Miniratna Category I company of the Government of India, has been incorporated. The management, control, maintenance and operation of the nine production units under the Money and Money division of the Ministry of Finance have been transferred to SPMCIL.

These commemorative coins from India can be purchased directly at the Mint or on the online platforms of Coins or SPMCIL. Usually, advertisements for such bookings appear in the newspapers and there is a period of time during which such sets can be booked. Typically, reservations begin almost three to six months in advance.