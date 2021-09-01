Politics
Indonesia’s COVID divide: Cases drop in Jakarta, increase in regions
JAKARTA – This is the story of two countries when it comes to the COVID-19 situation in Indonesia.
The capital, Jakarta, is expected to lift restrictions in the coming weeks as cases continue to decline and half of its residents are fully vaccinated. But concerns remain across the rest of the sprawling archipelago, particularly in remote areas where infections are on the rise and vaccines are scarce.
Daily new cases in Indonesia averaged 11,600 over the past week, down from more than 16,000 the previous seven days. This marks a significant improvement from a peak of around 50,000 in mid-July, when the country was briefly the most infected place in the world.
Indonesia reported 10,534 new infections and 532 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 4.1 million cases and 133,023 deaths.
“Hospital occupancy rates for COVID-19 cases are improving,” President Joko Widodo said in a live YouTube address on Monday. “The national average is now around 27%.”
This is down from the 90% rate that the most populous provinces of the island of Java experienced for much of July.
But COVID-19 continues to kill many people, with nearly 700 deaths a day over the past week. Daily deaths are currently only higher than in the United States, in part reflecting overcrowded hospitals in small towns and rural areas that were initially poorly equipped.
“[The high fatalities] could happen because some people still prefer to isolate themselves, “said Wiku Adisasmito, spokesperson for the government COVID-19 task force.” Therefore, I ask regional leaders (…) to ensure the centralized isolation of COVID-19 patients so their conditions can be monitored and deaths can be minimized. “
Jakarta, the national epicenter of the crisis during much of the pandemic, is no longer among the top five provinces in terms of cases; in terms of deaths, it is 17th out of 34 provinces.
Some 54% of the capital’s nearly 11 million people are fully vaccinated and 92% had received at least one injection on Tuesday. But at the national level, the figures stand at 13% and 23%. Most of the doses administered come from the Chinese company Sinovac, with a smaller number of vaccinations from AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm.
On Tuesday, the government further relaxed the strict movement restrictions that had been imposed on Java since early July.
The new measures, in effect until Monday and subject to evaluation, include longer hours of operation for shopping malls and wet markets, and increased dining capacity for outdoor restaurants. Manufacturers can now function fully, provided workers are divided into shifts.
Many sites are required to screen visitors using a smartphone app developed by the Ministry of Health that shows users’ immunization status. The app sparked controversy recently for an alleged data breach that exposed the sensitive data of over one million users.
As for schools, concerns have been expressed about their gradual reopening, which began Monday in some regions, with face-to-face classes allowed at half capacity. In Jakarta, 610 schools are participating in the reopening and around 900 more are expected to join them by the end of September. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that only 6.5% of children between the ages of 12 and 17 have been fully immunized, fueling fears that they may spread the virus to their families.
“Student vaccinations need to be sped up if face-to-face classes are to be held,” local watchdog LaporCovid-19 said.
Bali is the second most vaccinated province after Jakarta – over 70% of its population has received at least one vaccine and around 40% are fully vaccinated. But with hospital occupancy rates of 50% to 70% for COVID-19 patients, the entire resort island remains under the most stringent restrictions. This further disrupts Bali’s preparations to reopen to foreign tourists, as well as the Tourism Ministry’s plans for a “work from Bali” campaign.
The situation in the troubled province of Papua, meanwhile, is alarming. Occupancy rates of hospitals in two of its regencies reached 100% on Sunday, according to data from the Ministry of Health.
Occupancy rates of over 50% have also been reported in parts of Aceh, West Sumatra, East Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and East Nusa Tenggara provinces.
Additional reporting by Ismi Damayanti
