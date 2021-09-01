Prime Minister Imran confident of reaching annual tax target of 5.82 billion rupees – business & finance





Prime Minister Imran Khan is optimistic that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will comfortably meet the annual tax collection target of 5.82 trillion rupees after the authority collects 850 billion rupees over the course of the first two months of the current fiscal year.

The RBF exceeded the two-month target of Rs 690 billion by more than 23%.

In a tweet published on Wednesday, Prime Minister Khan said this reflected the 51% growth in revenue compared to the same period last year. At the current rate, the annual fundraising target of 5,829 billion rupees will be comfortably met InschaAllah, the prime minister said.

Pakistan’s ratio of tax revenue to GDP remains one of the lowest among sovereign countries, S&P Global said in its latest report. The agency believed that improving collection will be critical in determining the success of its tax reform program.

There is an increase of 160 billion rupees in the July-August collection: head of the RBF

Constructive measures including removing exemptions and preferential rates under the government’s sales tax regime, streamlining income tax thresholds and rates, and increasing federal excise duties, among others , are expected to help solidify the government’s revenue base starting this fiscal year, S&P Global said.

The level of taxpayer confidence in RBF has increased. This is clear from the number of complaints filed with the Federal Tax Ombudsman, which has dropped significantly: Head of RBF

During a press briefing on Tuesday, the chairman of the FBR, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, the newly installed chief, said the FBR had tentatively raised 850 billion rupees in July-August (2021-22) against the target assigned of Rs 690 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs160 billion.

He also announced his roadmap for the restructuring of the tax system and a 45% growth in tax revenue in the second month of the current fiscal year.

The RBF has probably collected more than 50 percent of taxes on imports, including food, machinery / equipment and raw materials, which are ultimately consumed in the country’s domestic manufacturing.

He said that RBF provisional tax collection stood at Rs 850 billion in July-August (2021-22) compared to Rs 603 billion in the same period of 2020-21, a growth of 41%. .

“We are in an execution mode,” Ahmed said. “The level of taxpayer confidence in the RBF has increased. This is evident from the number of complaints filed with the Federal Tax Ombudsman, which has declined significantly. About 90 percent of the complaints were related to refunds, which were Only 10 percent of complaints are left with the FTO office.

