Xi’s vision on tackling pollution and green development

BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed the importance of consolidating gains in the fight against pollution, as the country entered a crucial period to advance ecological civilization in the part of the 14th five-year plan, with a focus on reducing carbon emissions.

Xi emphasized targeted, scientific and law-based measures to curb pollution while chairing the 21st meeting of the Central Committee for Deepening Comprehensive Reform.

The meeting called for more efforts to advance the country’s pollution control, focusing closely on key areas and linkages related to pollution prevention and control and addressing important ecological issues that affect people’s lives.

Xi paid special attention to ecological and environmental issues, emphasizing pollution prevention and control, as well as promoting green development on numerous occasions.

Here are some highlights of his earlier remarks in this regard. April 20, 2021

Addressing the opening ceremony of the 2021 Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia, Xi called for efforts to strengthen cooperation on green infrastructure, green energy and green finance.

Xi also called for enhancing the BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) International Coalition for Green Development, the BRI’s Principles of Green Investment for Development and other multilateral cooperation platforms “to make green an element. determining of the cooperation of the Belt and the Road ”. April 16, 2021

During a video summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Xi said he continues to advocate for building a community with a shared future for humanity and stands ready to strengthen cooperation with France and Germany to fight against climate change.

He said it was extremely difficult for China to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, but China will keep its promise.

Xi said China has included peak carbon and carbon neutrality in its comprehensive ecological conservation plan, and promoted the development of a green and low-carbon circular economy globally. February 9, 2021

“We must focus on green development and forge engines of forward-looking cooperation,” Xi said in a keynote speech during the chairmanship of the China-Central and Eastern European countries summit.

Xi called on countries “to resolutely advance international cooperation on climate change, jointly implement the Paris Agreement and contribute to the success of COP26 (the 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties) of the Convention- framework on climate change and the COP15 (the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties) of the Convention on Biological Diversity, both of which will take place this year. »12 Dec. 2020

At the Virtual Climate Ambition Summit, Xi urged the international community to pursue a new approach to climate governance that emphasizes green recovery and pledged new commitments from China for 2030 to address the global climate challenge.

Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, Xi said, adding that it is important to encourage green and low-carbon lifestyles and production, and to seek development and development opportunities. an impetus for green development. September 30, 2020

Speaking at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit, Xi stressed the major risks of biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, calling on the world to urgently act together to advance protection and conservation. parallel development.

“COVID-19 reminds us of the interdependence between man and Nature. It is up to all of us to act together and urgently to advance protection and development in parallel, so that we can make the Earth a beautiful homeland for all creatures to live in harmony, ”Xi said.

To achieve such a goal, Xi made four proposals: adhere to ecological civilization and increase the will to build a beautiful world; defend multilateralism and create synergies for global environmental governance; pursue green development and increase the potential for high-quality economic recovery after COVID-19; and strengthening the power of action to meet environmental challenges.