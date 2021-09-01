Menpora Zainudin Amali: we hope Indonesian President Joko Widodo can launch DBON





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The Grand Design of National Sports (DBON) is a real follow-up to Menpora Zainudin Amali by responding to the directives of President Joko Widodo during the celebrations of Haornas 2020. The important message is that there has to be a complete overhaul of the Indonesian sports ecosystem. A swift move was made by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Amali, who collaborated with academics, athletes and sports stakeholders to implement the president’s directives. Thus, in a few months, the DBON was prepared and only needs to be recorded in a regulation in the form of a presidential regulation. “I hope that the Perpres will be signed soon. We hope that the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, can kick off this DBON on National Sports Day (Haornas) on September 9” Youth and Sports Minister Amali said when he was a resource person at a webinar socializing National Sports Great Design (DBON). ) organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Central Association of Indonesian Journalists (PWI), Wednesday (1/9/2021). DBON is the bedrock of the synergy of the Ministry of Youth and Sports with other ministries, according to their main missions and functions, so that the implementation of DBON can go smoothly. In addition, the DBON also regulates Synergy between regions and the center, as this ecosystem has not performed optimally so far. “This DBON is the foundation of Indonesian sport which is achieved in synergy from regions to the center, from institution to institution and from sport to sport, to achieve future achievements by design, not by accident.” , he explained. DBON itself is an Indonesian sports roadmap that has never been made. It contains the fundamentals of building Indonesian sport, from training to high goals for success at the Olympics. The Indonesian DBON paradigm is very advanced, not only pursuing achievements at SEA Games and Asian Games levels, but also oriented towards the Olympics. Thus, regional events will only become intermediate targets. At DBON, the government pointed out that there are 14 priority sports targeted to be able to win medals at the Olympic level. For this reason, a construction framework has been produced with reference to DBON. From the stages of recruiting athletes, from their training, until they are ready to fight in the sports arena. Zainudin Amali made sure that this DBON became the foundation of Indonesian sport. Since the system has started to be built, it will take a long time to realize the ideals of DBON.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.tribunnews.com/sport/2021/09/01/menpora-zainudin-amali-kami-berharap-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-bisa-mengkick-off-dbon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos