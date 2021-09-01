Politics
French scholar predicts India’s transition from Modi to ethnic democracy
Christophe Jaffrelot declares that “minorities are second-class citizens” and that authoritarianism risks reaching a “point of no return” in the country
|
London
|
Posted 01.09.21, 01:01 AM
A French scholar who has studied the politics and policies of Narendra Modis for the past 20 years has just published a 639-page book on the Prime Minister in which he predicts India will turn into an ethnic democracy, where minorities are second-class citizens, and authoritarianism risks reaching a point of no return.
Modis India: Hindu nationalism and the rise of ethnic democracyy by Christophe Jaffrelot, professor of politics and sociology at Kings College London, has been translated from French by Cynthia Schoch and published by Princeton University Press.
The author explained how he sees the model of democracy in India in an interview: Democracy these days is a notion that must be qualified when applied to India. You can say, as some academics do, that this is an illiberal democracy.
I prefer to use the concept of ethnic democracy that was first used in the case of Israel. An ethnic democracy is a regime where the pillars of democracy are still practiced, including elections that populists around the world must keep to gain legitimacy, but where minorities are second-class citizens due to all manner of discrimination. .
You can (also) use the word majoritarianism, which refers to the attempt to transform a cultural majority into a permanent political majority.
Jaffrelot predicted that the changes under Modi could be permanent if the Hindutva forces not only captured power, but also society at least temporarily, and if this hegemonic position allows them to take deep root in the state apparatus, then a point of no return will be reached. .
This book has attempted to make sense of India’s political trajectory from populism to ethnic democracy and authoritarianism under Narendra Modi, a journey of less than ten years, writes Jaffrelot.
The drift of the book is apparent in the titles given to the chapters and sections: Hindu nationalism: a different idea of India; Hindutva: what it means to be a Hindu; Modi in Gujarat: the making of a national-populist hero; Target minorities; Anti-Christian xenophobia; Recurrent mobilisations against Muslims; The slow death of the right to information; and what fourth power?
Among Indian scholars, his book has been called the most comprehensive account to date of the capture and consolidation of power of Narendra Modis by Columbia University’s Partha Chatterjee, while Patrick Heller said Indian Fashion is simply the most detailed, theoretically sophisticated, and comprehensive analysis of Modis BJP’s rise as a dominant electoral force.
Jaffrelot wears several other caps.
He is based in Paris where he was elected president of the French Political Science Association last year and is a permanent consultant to the policy planning team of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is research director at CERI-Sciences Po / CNRS and non-resident researcher at the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace. His books include The Pakistan Paradox, Hindu Nationalism: A Reader, and a biography of BR Ambedkar.
In the conclusion of Indian Fashion, the author quotes political scientist Suhas Palshikar: In 2019, Suhas Palshikar concluded his contribution to the majority state by considering that electoral defeat alone can punctuate the BJP’s resolute march towards the creation of a new hegemony, but electoral defeat may not make much of a difference, or, to be more precise, if it is a necessary condition, it may not be sufficient.
First of all, the Blood Parivar is so deeply ingrained in the social fabric that it can continue to dictate its terms to the state on the ground and rule in the streets. Second, the deep state may remain able to influence policies and politics even if the BJP is rejected. In this sense, Hindu nationalism does not rely as much on one man to advance its agenda as the BJP does to win elections.
Jaffrelot said he interviewed hundreds of people during my 20-year research into Narendra Modis politics in Gujarat and the Center. In 2014, he decided to study whether Modi would use the five pillars of his Gujarat model as Indian prime minister.
I continued to visit Ahmedabad once a year as well as other cities including Delhi and Mumbai, but
also in Lucknow, where Hindu nationalist forces were adapting the Gujarat model to local UP conditions, he said.
Referring to elitism and authoritarianism, he said: I show that the rise of the BJP has resulted in a return of high caste politicians, a dilution of reservations and pro-rich politics in matters of taxation among others. I distinguish two forms of authoritarianism, which are not mutually exclusive.
The first is vigilantism and consists in upholding social and religious norms by resorting to physical threats and intimidation. Several components of the blood Parivar, including the Bajrang Dal, are in charge of these activities.
The second relies on state institutions such as the police which implement the governmental will at the state or federal level. In my book, I try to demonstrate that the two are two sides of the same coin in part because of the emergence of some kind of deep state.
Jaffrelot said he was introduced to Indian philosophies at 18, had a long interest in Hinduism, Buddhism and Sufism, did his doctorate on Hindu nationalism and that he visited India at least twice a year since his first visit in 1984.
Among politicians, he interviewed Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Kanshi Ram, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Nanaji Deshmukh and Madhu Limaye.
His take on the Fourth Estate is that “the mainstream media is losing its independence for all kinds of reasons, including government advertising policy, income tax intimidation and branch raids. the application, the concentration of the media in the hands of businessmen who need the support of the government or are close to the rulers – not to mention the lack of courage of many journalists who are easily co-opted by the regime ”.
He declared that “the Election Commission has lost part of its independence”. As for the Supreme Court, “under four different chief justices, it refrained from opposing the government for all kinds of reasons, ranging from the fact that some of its members had been blackmailed, shared ideological affinities with the plan or provided for post-retirement sinecures “.
Jaffrelot hopes to travel to India to debate and discuss the ideas for his book.
“If academic work based on years of empirical research could no longer be discussed in India, the very notion of democracy would be called into question.
He has no idea of the Modi government’s reaction to the book.
“No government likes to have its work scrutinized because all governments paint a rosy picture of their achievements. The question is, how far will they engage with academics who analyze their policies and strategies? It is a test of freedom of expression.
