Ankara to host second Egypt-Turkey talks on normalization of relations

Discussions between Egypt and Turkey are expected to continue next Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the foreign ministers of the two countries. This second batch of exploratory talks will take place in the Turkish capital Ankara after the first round of talks concluded in Cairo in May. It is expected that the new round of talks will focus on Egypt-Turkey relations and issues of mutual interest in the Middle East. The two countries severed relations in 2013, following a military coup in Egypt that toppled the country’s first democratically elected government. Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Loza will lead the Egyptian team while Deputy Foreign Minister will represent Turkey for the two-day talks, foreign ministriesrevealed. The New Arabic Sister service in Arabic language, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, previously reported on Friday that communication between the two sides resumed last week. It was suggested that there had been signs that relations could be normalized soon and that the new round of exploratory talks would begin in early September. The pause in communication until mid-August was bypassed after UAE national security adviser Tahnoun bin Zayed held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey. This has motivated the Egyptian side to try and restore relations between Ankara and Cairo, given that Abu Dhabi – one of Egypt’s main allies – has reportedly tried to obstruct talks in the past. The United States – anally of the two countries – is also seeking to block Russian influence in the Middle East and sees Turkish-Egyptian communication as a positive sign,Al-Araby Al-Jadeed’s revealed. Relations between France and Turkey have also improved. Erdogan was formally invited by Paris to attend the recent Baghdad regional conference and pushed Cairo and Ankara to cooperate in a number of areas. Libya will be high on the agenda in Ankara next week, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed’s sources said, with both countries supporting opposing parties in the civil war. Egypt has since strengthened its ties with warlord Khalifa Haftar, based in eastern Libya, and moved closer to the internationally recognized government of Tripoli. Turkey has a strong military presence in western Libya following agreements reached with the previous UN-backed Tripoli government. The expected thaw between Egypt and Turkey could trigger concerns for Athens, whose long-standing dispute with Ankara over maritime rights in the gas-rich basin shows no signs of abating.https://t.co/E620eorRG0 The New Arabic (@The_NewArab) April 19, 2021 Egypt wants Turkey to fully adhere to the ceasefire of last December, for Ankara to stop the export of arms to Tripoli and to start withdrawing its forces from Libya this year, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported. Cairo also wants clear efforts to stop the transfer of foreign mercenaries to Libya and send back those already in the country. Turkey sent Syrian troops and mercenaries to support the government in Tripoli against a Haftar offensive. This requirement is one in which “Turkey has shown greater flexibility” compared to others, the sources explained. Diplomatic relations between Egypt and Turkey ended in 2013 after the overthrow of the Turkish-backed Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi.

