Rescue relationships and tectonic changes





The final withdrawal from Afghanistan continued to dominate the newspaper commentary sections with speculation about what the future holds.

Richard Littlejohn said the war in Afghanistan was “everywhere but screams”. “Militarily, the game is over. Yet the screams continue, as Western politicians try to save a face from the rubble, ”he said. “Surprisingly, Boris Johnson raised the possibility of establishing formal diplomatic relations with the new regime in Kabul.” He said the PM is proposing to double our humanitarian and development aid to £ 286million if the Taliban promises not to allow their country to once again become a safe haven for international terrorists targeting the West. “I’m surprised he hasn’t already invited the Taliban to attend the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Scotland. I can just see him posing for pictures with Wee Burney, Sleepy Joe Biden and one of the mad mullahs. The Daily Express Jessica Taneja said Taliban 2.0 was a laughable PR construct. “With the elimination of foreign aid, the Afghan economy will collapse,” she said. “The lack of adequate infrastructure and resources will give rise to terrorist activity, pushing Afghanistan into a new conflict. Without focusing on health and education, the Afghan economy will bombard and we can expect an exodus of refugees and hyperinflation. ” She said it was difficult to decipher how the Taliban would keep the peace or the economy afloat. “The hasty and unexpected withdrawal of US forces not only created a political vacuum, but also a major security problem. The war-torn nation has experienced 42 years of instability and bitter conflict, history reminds us that foreign and regional forces have failed to bring stability to the region. The Guardian Mohammad Ali Shabani, editor-in-chief of Amwaj.media, a platform focused on Iran, Iraq and the Arabian Peninsula, said that to understand what could happen to both Afghanistan and the world , more attention needs to be paid to tectonic changes in Arab countries and Iranian involvement in Afghanistan since the US-led invasion in 2001. “Tehran has gradually engaged with the Taliban as a partner in its goal of expelling the ‘great Satan’ from the region,” he said. “And today the Iranian political establishment openly welcomes the Afghan group. In the past, Afghanistan has been the scene of a largely damaging Iranian-Saudi rivalry across the region. This prospect is not likely to reappear. He said Iran may again seek to influence the Taliban by supporting its opponents in Afghanistan, “Or… the ongoing cold war between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates may well spill over into Afghan soil, as it did in Libya.” Unless the worst of these and other competitions are controlled and regulated by swift and inclusive engagement of all regional actors, the consequences will not be confined to Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19548580.salvaging-relations-tectonic-shifts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

