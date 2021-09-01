President Jokowi called to speak on the controversy over ethical sanction Lili Pintauli

Merdeka.com – Ethical sanctions pronounced by the Supervisory Board of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) against KPK Vice-President Lili Pintauli Siregar has sparked controversy. The penalties imposed are considered disproportionate to what was violated.

Putting an end to this controversy, the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency (FITRA) urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) act and not turn their backs or turn their backs on the problems suffered by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).

“We respectfully ask the president not to continue to carry the problem Corruption in Indonesia, “said Gulfino Guevarrato, researcher at the FITRA National Secretariat, at a press conference for the civil society coalition regarding the” KPK council decision undermining public justice “on Wednesday (1 / 9).

Gulfino felt that President Jokowi was paying serious attention to what was happening in the KPK at the time.

“The president must intervene in the affairs of the KPK. Do not let the turgid drama within the KPK drag on,” he said.

Gulfino also asked the DPR, who was at the time the initiator of the revision of the KPK law, to prove his promise. If the review is a form of strengthening the KPK.

“The DPR RI from 2016 to 2019 was very keen to talk about strengthening the institutions of the KPK. But today the KPK is critical. The DPR seems to be silent on a thousand discussions. The DPR is deemed necessary to act if the discourse on strengthening the KPK is serious, ”he said.

“Do not let institutional strengthening serve as an excuse for the RPD RI to undermine the KPK,” he continued.

Previously, the chairman of the supervisory board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Tumpak Hatorangan Panggabean, said that the vice-president of the KPK, Lili Pintauli Siregar, had violated the code of ethics of the leadership of the KPK. Lili was severely sanctioned in the form of a 40 percent cut in her base salary for 12 months.

“Punishing the candidate with a severe sanction in the form of a 40 percent cut in base salary for 12 months was decided during assembly deliberation,” Tumpak said when reading the verdict which aired virtually on Monday (8/30).

According to him, Lili was found guilty of violating the code of ethics and the code of conduct by abusing the influence of the KPK leadership for her personal interests. In addition, Lili was found guilty of dealing directly with the party whose case is being handled by the KPK.

This is as regulated in article 4, paragraph 2, letters b and a. Then, the Dewas Regulation No. 02 of 2020 concerning the application of the code of ethics and the code of conduct of KPK.

Lili had previously been reported to Council for allegedly communicating with inactive Tanjungbalai Mayor M Syahrial about the investigation into the alleged sale and purchase of government posts in Tanjungbalai city in North Sumatra.

A member of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Albertina Ho, said there are several things that ease Lili’s sentence. One of them, Lili, has never been condemned to ethical sanctions.

“The things that bring relief to the candidate admit his actions and the candidate has never been sentenced to ethical sanctions,” he said.

Meanwhile, the things that weigh on Lili’s sentence are not a good example as a leader of the KPK. Dewas also saw that Lili showed no remorse after violating the code of ethics.

“The things that incriminate the examiner do not show remorse for their actions, the candidate for the head of the KPK should be an example and a model in the implementation of the KPK IS. However, the candidate does the opposite,” Albertina said. [lia]