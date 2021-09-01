Politics
President Jokowi called to speak on the controversy over ethical sanction Lili Pintauli
Merdeka.com – Ethical sanctions pronounced by the Supervisory Board of the Eradication Commission Corruption (KPK) against KPK Vice-President Lili Pintauli Siregar has sparked controversy. The penalties imposed are considered disproportionate to what was violated.
Putting an end to this controversy, the Indonesian Forum for Budget Transparency (FITRA) urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) act and not turn their backs or turn their backs on the problems suffered by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK).
“We respectfully ask the president not to continue to carry the problem Corruption in Indonesia, “said Gulfino Guevarrato, researcher at the FITRA National Secretariat, at a press conference for the civil society coalition regarding the” KPK council decision undermining public justice “on Wednesday (1 / 9).
Gulfino felt that President Jokowi was paying serious attention to what was happening in the KPK at the time.
“The president must intervene in the affairs of the KPK. Do not let the turgid drama within the KPK drag on,” he said.
Gulfino also asked the DPR, who was at the time the initiator of the revision of the KPK law, to prove his promise. If the review is a form of strengthening the KPK.
“The DPR RI from 2016 to 2019 was very keen to talk about strengthening the institutions of the KPK. But today the KPK is critical. The DPR seems to be silent on a thousand discussions. The DPR is deemed necessary to act if the discourse on strengthening the KPK is serious, ”he said.
“Do not let institutional strengthening serve as an excuse for the RPD RI to undermine the KPK,” he continued.
Previously, the chairman of the supervisory board of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Tumpak Hatorangan Panggabean, said that the vice-president of the KPK, Lili Pintauli Siregar, had violated the code of ethics of the leadership of the KPK. Lili was severely sanctioned in the form of a 40 percent cut in her base salary for 12 months.
“Punishing the candidate with a severe sanction in the form of a 40 percent cut in base salary for 12 months was decided during assembly deliberation,” Tumpak said when reading the verdict which aired virtually on Monday (8/30).
According to him, Lili was found guilty of violating the code of ethics and the code of conduct by abusing the influence of the KPK leadership for her personal interests. In addition, Lili was found guilty of dealing directly with the party whose case is being handled by the KPK.
This is as regulated in article 4, paragraph 2, letters b and a. Then, the Dewas Regulation No. 02 of 2020 concerning the application of the code of ethics and the code of conduct of KPK.
Lili had previously been reported to Council for allegedly communicating with inactive Tanjungbalai Mayor M Syahrial about the investigation into the alleged sale and purchase of government posts in Tanjungbalai city in North Sumatra.
A member of the Corruption Eradication Committee, Albertina Ho, said there are several things that ease Lili’s sentence. One of them, Lili, has never been condemned to ethical sanctions.
“The things that bring relief to the candidate admit his actions and the candidate has never been sentenced to ethical sanctions,” he said.
Meanwhile, the things that weigh on Lili’s sentence are not a good example as a leader of the KPK. Dewas also saw that Lili showed no remorse after violating the code of ethics.
“The things that incriminate the examiner do not show remorse for their actions, the candidate for the head of the KPK should be an example and a model in the implementation of the KPK IS. However, the candidate does the opposite,” Albertina said. [lia]
Sources
2/ https://www.merdeka.com/peristiwa/presiden-jokowi-diminta-turun-tangan-soal-polemik-sanksi-etik-lili-pintauli.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]