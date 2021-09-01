Former Pakistani bowler calls Ramiz Raja “anti-Pakistani”, “pro India”





Ramiz Raja is expected to take over PCB on September 13.

He went on to say that Raja is the one who accepted India's supremacy in the cricket world and would not accept Raja as the leader of the PCB. He called on former players and even army generals to look into the matter.

Pakistan’s former fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz was one of the country’s most feared bowlers who tormented batsmen in the 1970s and 1980s. He formed a powerful partnership with Imran Khan.

Imran is now the Prime Minister of Pakistan and is said to have pushed for the elevation of Ramiz Raja to the post of chief of the PCB. The official election for the post is supposed to take place on September 13, but the Raja is almost certain to win. In a video posted online, Sarfraz talks about Raja and calls him “pro India” and “anti Pakistan”.

He went on to say that Raja is the one who accepted India’s supremacy in the cricket world and would not accept Raja as the leader of the PCB. He called on former players and even army generals to look into the matter.

Sarfraz wrote a letter for the same, raising allegations against Raja.

Addressing Imran, Sarfraz said in the letter: “If the news of your [Imran’s] approval of the appointment of Ramiz Raja as the next PCB president is true, who blatantly and unabashedly advised Pakistan to become shameless by accepting Indian supremacy and dominance in the ICC [vehemently opposed by many renowned Pakistanis] and to such an extent that he [Ramiz] said we should leave Pakistan aside by surrendering to the hegemonistic Indian plan to rule the cricket world through the ICC monopoly… ”, according to the media.

He further said: “The very respectable legend Majid Khan who in the past had excellent relations with all the members of the board of directors of the ICC, or Zaheer Abbas [ex-ICC president] could be appointed the next president of the CCP in place of Ramiz, because his appointment would be contrary to the national feelings and would seriously hurt the patriotic feelings of the whole nation “.

