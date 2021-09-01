Politics
Collection of the promise of Jokowi concerning the regulations on the protection of personal data …
JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – In state speech August 16 2019, President Joko Widodo once revealed that the data is a new kind of national wealth. He also said data is more valuable than oil.
So, in his state speech, he also advised that we should be prepared to deal with the threat of cybercrime, including the crime of data misuse.
Jokowi stresses that data sovereignty must be achieved, one form is to protect personal data by regulation.
“Therefore, data sovereignty must be realized. The rights of citizens to personal data must be protected. Regulations must be prepared immediately, there must be no compromise,” Jokowi said.
Also read: Jokowi invites DPR to prepare regulations for the protection of personal data
Jokowi pointed out that the core of the regulation he meant at the time was to protect the interests of the people, as well as the interests of the nation and the state. Regulations, Jokowi said, should make it easier for people to reach their goals. Regulations should provide a sense of security.
And regulations must make it easier for everyone to do good, encourage all parties to innovate towards an advanced Indonesia.
“Therefore, the measurement of the performance of legislators needs to be changed. It is not measured by the number of laws, regulations, regulations or regional regulations, but by the extent to which the interests of the people, the interests of the state and the nation can be protected, ”Jokowi said.
But in fact, so far, the relevant regulations Protection of personal data has not been approved by the government.
Discussion of the protection law plan Personal data or the PDP bill is still deadlocked. The longest discussion of the PDP bill was discussed during the 2020-2021 DPR session.
Also Read: About E-HAC Data Leak, Dasco: We Really Need PDP Law
Therefore, data leak Personal behavior continues to occur, even while being traded. Over the past two years, there have been a number of cases of personal data leaks.
Most recently, the Ministry of Health’s e-HAC user data leak reached 1.3 million pieces of data. The data size is approximately 2 GB.
Data leak The e-HAC users were first revealed by cybersecurity researchers at VPNMentor on July 15, 2021. The Department of Health also confirmed this.
Data and information center chief Anas Ma’ruf said the leaked e-HAC user data occurred in the old e-HAC app, which has not been used since July 2021. Not in the ‘e-HAC integrated into the PeduliLindung app. Temporary suspects, e-HAC user data leaks are on the part of the partners.
Also Read: Here is the Health Ministry’s Explanation of the Alleged E-HAC User Data Leak
Not so long ago, in July 2021, no less than 2 million customer data from the insurance company BRI Life was also suspected of having been disclosed or even exchanged in cyberspace.
The BRI Life customer data leak was first revealed by the @UnderTheBreach Twitter account on July 27, 2021. The account said the leaked customer data was sensitive.
The account also indicated that around 463,000 documents were recovered by hackers.
