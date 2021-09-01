Politics
Erdogan’s Taliban outreach risks political backlash in Turkey
As the last US flight left Kabul airport on Monday evening, the question of what Afghanistan’s future relationship with the international community will look like has remained largely unanswered.
But it’s a question diplomats and politicians around the world are rushing to resolve, and neither are those at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ palace in Ankara.
Even before the Taliban took Kabul more than two weeks ago, Erdogan had decided to place Turkey at the forefront of potential links with the militant group.
The Erdogan government hopes that its attempts to forge relations with the Taliban will provide Turkey with additional leverage in its relations with the United States, the European Union and NATO, Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program, told the Washington-based Foundation. for the defense of democracies.
Additionally, Ankara views developments in Afghanistan as an opportunity to secure economic opportunities in the war-torn country while enhancing Turkey’s power projection globally.
Much of the discussion about Turkey’s role in Afghanistan has centered on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, a crucial lifeline for a country beset by more than four decades of war.
Mr Erdogan first suggested a Turkish role in operating and guarding the airport during a meeting in June with US President Joe Biden. But the Taliban’s swift takeover made the plan impractical when militants insisted that all Turkish forces pull out, which ended over the weekend.
Turkey is now in talks with its ally Qatar, which has close ties with Taliban leaders, over joint management of the airport. Turkish defense and foreign ministers held talks with their Qatari counterparts over the weekend.
On a broader front, Erdogan hopes to develop close ties with the Taliban and has spoken conciliatively about the group in recent weeks.
On a return flight from Montenegro on Sunday, he told reporters Turkey would retain its diplomatic presence.
Afghanistan must recover quickly. The Afghan people cannot bear such a burden, he said.
Erdogan also offered Turkish construction and infrastructure know-how while considering a Libyan-style deal with the Taliban.
Turkey signed a security and military cooperation agreement with the Libyan government recognized by the UN at the end of 2019.
Despite their insistence on the withdrawal of Turkish troops, the Taliban have also made overtures in Ankara.
The Turkish people and state are our friends. We have many reasons to continue this friendship, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Turkey’s state news agency on Sunday.
Any arrangement will inevitably result in Ankara recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.
However, Turkey’s potential involvement in the early stages of the post-American era has raised concerns about the political direction.
Currently, even the Taliban describe themselves as an interim administration; there is no government. The phrase Libya-like deal is a hasty statement, said retired Brigadier General Ali Er.
Turkey appears to be playing a role in Afghanistan no matter what, he said. I can explain the intention to strengthen Turkey as an intermediary with the US and the EU, as well as with China and Russia.
Onur Oymen, a former Turkish diplomat and MP, also expressed concern about the current uncertainty in Afghanistan.
It is not known how much support the Taliban government will receive from around the world, he said. It is not yet clear where Afghanistan will go; there is no government. It is not clear what kind of governance will be formed … It is incomprehensible to rush in the midst of all this uncertainty and say “We can make a deal”.
Others have suggested that Erdogan’s eagerness to embrace the Taliban echoed his previous foreign ventures.
Gonul Tol, director of the Center for Turkish Studies at Middle East Institutes, said Erdogan sees an opportunity where others see problems, citing Turkey which hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees that he has used as an asset in its relations with Europe.
From Syria and Libya to the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey has embarked on a high-stakes gamble in search of much-needed leverage, she said. Afghanistan is next.
Dr Erdemir, meanwhile, said Mr Erdogan was counting on his close ties with Pakistan and Qatar to strike deals with the Taliban.
There has been a surge in anti-migrant sentiment recently Turkey is home to around 300,000 Afghans and Karol Wasilewski, Middle East and Africa program manager at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, said this could create greater complications for Mr. Erdogan.
Since Turkey’s presence in Afghanistan does not appear to be popular among the electorate, there could be additional pressure on policymakers to withdraw from any deal with the Taliban, he said.
But Dr Erdemir warned that in addition to the security risks for Turkish entrepreneurs in Afghanistan, such a close working relationship with the Taliban government could also further tarnish the image of the Erdogan government.
Any deal between Ankara and the Taliban carries many risks and it is not known whether it will give the expected results, but Erdogan is determined to try, Dr Tol said.
Update: September 1, 2021, 8:10 a.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2021/09/01/erdogans-outreach-to-taliban-risks-political-backlash-in-turkey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]