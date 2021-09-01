Erdogan’s Taliban outreach risks political backlash in Turkey

As the last US flight left Kabul airport on Monday evening, the question of what Afghanistan’s future relationship with the international community will look like has remained largely unanswered.

But it’s a question diplomats and politicians around the world are rushing to resolve, and neither are those at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ palace in Ankara.

Even before the Taliban took Kabul more than two weeks ago, Erdogan had decided to place Turkey at the forefront of potential links with the militant group.

The Erdogan government hopes that its attempts to forge relations with the Taliban will provide Turkey with additional leverage in its relations with the United States, the European Union and NATO, Aykan Erdemir, senior director of the Turkey program, told the Washington-based Foundation. for the defense of democracies.

Additionally, Ankara views developments in Afghanistan as an opportunity to secure economic opportunities in the war-torn country while enhancing Turkey’s power projection globally.

Much of the discussion about Turkey’s role in Afghanistan has centered on Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, a crucial lifeline for a country beset by more than four decades of war.

Mr Erdogan first suggested a Turkish role in operating and guarding the airport during a meeting in June with US President Joe Biden. But the Taliban’s swift takeover made the plan impractical when militants insisted that all Turkish forces pull out, which ended over the weekend.

Turkey is now in talks with its ally Qatar, which has close ties with Taliban leaders, over joint management of the airport. Turkish defense and foreign ministers held talks with their Qatari counterparts over the weekend.

On a broader front, Erdogan hopes to develop close ties with the Taliban and has spoken conciliatively about the group in recent weeks.

On a return flight from Montenegro on Sunday, he told reporters Turkey would retain its diplomatic presence.

Afghanistan must recover quickly. The Afghan people cannot bear such a burden, he said.

Erdogan also offered Turkish construction and infrastructure know-how while considering a Libyan-style deal with the Taliban.

Turkey signed a security and military cooperation agreement with the Libyan government recognized by the UN at the end of 2019.

Despite their insistence on the withdrawal of Turkish troops, the Taliban have also made overtures in Ankara.

The Turkish people and state are our friends. We have many reasons to continue this friendship, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Turkey’s state news agency on Sunday.

Any arrangement will inevitably result in Ankara recognizing the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan.

However, Turkey’s potential involvement in the early stages of the post-American era has raised concerns about the political direction.

Currently, even the Taliban describe themselves as an interim administration; there is no government. The phrase Libya-like deal is a hasty statement, said retired Brigadier General Ali Er.

Turkey appears to be playing a role in Afghanistan no matter what, he said. I can explain the intention to strengthen Turkey as an intermediary with the US and the EU, as well as with China and Russia.

Onur Oymen, a former Turkish diplomat and MP, also expressed concern about the current uncertainty in Afghanistan.

It is not known how much support the Taliban government will receive from around the world, he said. It is not yet clear where Afghanistan will go; there is no government. It is not clear what kind of governance will be formed … It is incomprehensible to rush in the midst of all this uncertainty and say “We can make a deal”.

Others have suggested that Erdogan’s eagerness to embrace the Taliban echoed his previous foreign ventures.