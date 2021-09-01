Prime Minister Johnson says UK owes ‘huge debt’ to Afghan refugees





However, his government is criticized on the grounds that many people have remained stranded in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday Britain owed a huge debt to Afghans working with NATO forces as he announced vital support for those resettling in the UK. But his government has come under fire after thousands of Afghans who aided NATO and who are eligible to move to Britain under the “Relocation and Assistance Policy (Arap)” are remained stranded in Afghanistan. More than 8,000 have made it through and the government announced on Wednesday that they would be granted immediate indefinite leave. The government also announced that 15 million would be provided for additional places in schools and to support access to health services. “We owe a huge debt to those who worked with the armed forces in Afghanistan and I am determined that we give them and their families the support they need to rebuild their lives here in the UK I know it will be an incredibly intimidating time, but I hope they will be comforted by the wave of support and generosity already expressed by the British public, ”Mr Johnson said. The government said the measures would give Afghans the certainty and stability to rebuild their lives with unlimited rights at work and the ability to apply for British citizenship in the future. But current and former officials have condemned the government, suggesting that many more could have been saved. Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has already come under heavy criticism for not immediately leaving the beach vacation when the Taliban took control. An anonymous minister also told the Sunday opening hours that “I suspect we could have eliminated between 800 and 1,000 more people.” Britain also has a resettlement program for ordinary Afghans fleeing their home countries, with around 5,000 expected this year alone and 20,000 in total. Resettlement Minister Victoria Atkins said on Wednesday Sky News that it was not yet decided whether those who arrived under this scheme would be granted indefinite leave. Mr Raab faces a tough hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, when he will be toasted by MPs over the chaotic withdrawal. Announcing the testimony session, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat said “the past two weeks have been difficult for many of us: anger, shame, even disbelief”. “We never thought that we would see the day when the NATO forces, led by the United States, would turn their backs on the Afghan people. How will we deal with the Taliban? How will Afghanistan shape our regional strategy? How will the government hold the Taliban to account for human rights setbacks? These questions, and so many others, will be put to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, ”he declared. Read also:



